This is actually a bit of a surprise considering the freshman class in the House, but a motion reaffirming that it’s in America’s national interest to combat anti-Semitism around the world passed unanimously Wednesday afternoon.

Rep. David Kustoff introduced the motion.

Proud to report my Motion combating anti-Semitism passed the House unanimously today! #424-0 #ZeroTolerancehttps://t.co/7QcckKa8jK — Rep. David Kustoff (@RepDavidKustoff) February 13, 2019

Motion to recommit@RepDavidKustoff: "It is in the national security interest of the United States to combat anti-Semitism around the world."@RepEliotEngel: "I rise in support of this resolution…We will not tolerate anti-Semitism in any shape or form." Motion adopted 424-0. pic.twitter.com/fe5KHAqYFr — CSPAN (@cspan) February 13, 2019

Don’t look now, Rep. Ilhan Omar, but your favorite lobbying group that’s all about the Benjamins weighed in:

We applaud the overwhelming, bipartisan rejection of anti-Semitism and BDS by the House of Representatives today. (1/4) — AIPAC (@AIPAC) February 13, 2019

The House affirmed 424-0 that it is in the national security interest of the United States to maintain strong bipartisan support for Israel, and to denounce and reject all attempts to delegitimize and deny Israel’s right to exist. (2/4) — AIPAC (@AIPAC) February 13, 2019

The House also affirmed that it is in the national security interest of the United States to oppose boycotts against countries like Israel that are friendly to the U.S. (3/4) — AIPAC (@AIPAC) February 13, 2019

“It is in the national security interest of the United States to oppose boycotts against countries like Israel that are friendly to the U.S.” That’s funny; we know a handful of members of Congress who support the BDS movement.

Related: