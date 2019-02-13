This is actually a bit of a surprise considering the freshman class in the House, but a motion reaffirming that it’s in America’s national interest to combat anti-Semitism around the world passed unanimously Wednesday afternoon.

Rep. David Kustoff introduced the motion.

Don’t look now, Rep. Ilhan Omar, but your favorite lobbying group that’s all about the Benjamins weighed in:

“It is in the national security interest of the United States to oppose boycotts against countries like Israel that are friendly to the U.S.” That’s funny; we know a handful of members of Congress who support the BDS movement.

