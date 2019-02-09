You know, we sort of agree with the writer who claimed that Beto O’Rourke’s aimless road trip and travel blog that followed up his losing campaign against Sen. Ted Cruz “dripped with white male privilege”; seriously, who can just jump in the car and go wandering around the country trying to find themselves? Recent college grads, maybe.

If O’Rourke’s blog posts about his journey seemed like the most beta male move possible, you haven’t yet seen John Kasich’s video about doing yoga with his wife. Even though it’s about yoga, it sure sounds like a campaign ad — we’re looking for “Change Is Really Good” to show up on campaign posters — but at least Beto would pick a party and run as a Democrat — Kasich is one of those whose conservatism is too “pure” for today’s Republican Party.

In any case, file this one with those live streams from the kitchens of Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

can we not https://t.co/JnUegmxhad — queen noor al-sibai (@nooralsibai) February 9, 2019

John Kasich yoga twitter journey: https://t.co/q7vXk6AL9X — Brittany Shepherd (@blrshepherd) February 9, 2019

Kasich struggles with whether to position himself as a Warrior One or Downward Dog candidate. https://t.co/hCYxowc6gt — Neil King (@NKingofDC) February 9, 2019

I don't want to hurt his feelings, but this is what started Hillary's rapid decline to a historical electoral loss. https://t.co/tE9RgI8tj2 — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) February 9, 2019

The 2020 presidential campaign is shaping up to be live streamed on social media, though no one has yet topped O’Rourke’s online dental cleaning.

And this is how they’re going to defeat Donald Trump.

