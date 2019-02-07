Former U.S. Congressman John Dingell, who served in Congress for nearly 60 years, passed away Thursday at age 92. It was reported just yesterday that he was in hospice care for cancer.

BREAKING: @JohnDingell, the longest ever serving member of Congress, died tonight at age 92, his wife, @RepDebDingell, confirms. “He was my love,” she told me by phone, sobbing. — Chad Livengood (@ChadLivengood) February 8, 2019

Dingell tweeted this just yesterday:

The Lovely Deborah is insisting I rest and stay off here, but after long negotiations we've worked out a deal where she'll keep up with Twitter for me as I dictate the messages. I want to thank you all for your incredibly kind words and prayers. You're not done with me just yet. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) February 6, 2019

Political giant John Dingell dies at 92. https://t.co/fn1ZmBHpVW pic.twitter.com/s0b7b2PkGA — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) February 8, 2019

Today the great State of Michigan said farewell to one of our greatest leaders. John Dingell will forever be remembered as ‘The Dean’ of Congress not simply for the length of his service, but for his unparalleled record of legislative accomplishments. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) February 8, 2019

In this divisive time, may we all draw wisdom and inspiration from the truly remarkable life of Congressman John Dingell, and may we all continue to learn from his example of selfless public service as we work to build a better future for our state. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) February 8, 2019

The people of Michigan owe John Dingell so much, from his brave service in World War II, to his leadership as Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, and his crucial role in passing some of the most monumental laws of the past century. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) February 8, 2019

RIP John Dingell, the longest-serving Member of Congress in history and the most loyal of the loyal opposition. Respected by every client I've ever had who worked with him. A great sense of humor and he delivered on what he believed in. — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) February 8, 2019

John Dingell was in the chamber when FDR asked Congress to declare war after Pearl Harbor. He was there when LBJ signed Medicare, and lived to see Obamacare. He led the charge against Anne Gorsuch at EPA, and lived to see her son become a Supreme Court justice. RIP to the Dean. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 8, 2019