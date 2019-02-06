Remember when presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren shouted the results of her DNA test to the heavens and tried to claim $1 million she claimed President Trump owed her on a bet? Yeah, that was fun.

Things became a lot less fun for Warren Tuesday when the Washington Post dug up a state bar application on which she listed her race as “American Indian” — and there might be more where that came from:

BREAKING: @ewarren could not say for sure if there are more documents that list her as Native American pic.twitter.com/Slyy9DYJ9X — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) February 6, 2019

We’ve actually covered this before, but it’s fun to see it creep back up again as Warren faces another round of questions. See, she’s always very careful to make the distinction that she’s not a member of a tribe and has no tribal affiliation. “Tribal citizenship is very different from ancestry,” she told a voter in Iowa.

So … she’s still sticking with the idea that she has Native American ancestry (which she apparently does, although it’s less than the average white American possesses)? How far is she going to ride this?

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren apologizes for calling herself “American Indian”: “There really is an important distinction of tribal citizenship. I am not a member of the tribe and I have apologized for not being more sensitive to that distinction” https://t.co/fLDZs9Xfkw pic.twitter.com/6rS6vVq15S — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 6, 2019

We get it. She said next to her plagiarized recipe in the “Pow Wow Chow” cookbook that she was Cherokee, and the Cherokee Nation set her straight on that point. But …

She is playing word games, focusing on tribal citizenship. She's basically claiming to be an undocumented Native American. https://t.co/3KE8JtRqIO — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) February 6, 2019

Sounds like she’s still claiming to be a Native American, just didn’t make membership roster!?? — Baruch Sandhaus (@BaruchSandhaus) February 7, 2019

What a piece of work she is. Doubling down on the lie. #chutzpah — FedUp (@DidntBuildit) February 6, 2019

But she really wants to be an Indian and to be president — Herman Munster (@HermanfromHartf) February 7, 2019

It's not a tribal distinction but a complete fallacy that she is native american of any stripe! — Kathy (@klsKS) February 7, 2019

Somebody needs to explain DNA to Lizzie. — Matt Musson (@MattMusson1) February 6, 2019

If she can get away with it this easily, I wish I had done it. I always assumed I would have to prove it somehow. We can ALL be American Indians! — Mike Tripp (@miketripp_) February 7, 2019

She really should resign. The FACT is that she listed herself as American Indian because she wanted to take advantage of the affirmative action system for her personal gains. — Pi Axel (@314Axe) February 7, 2019

Apology not accepted @ewarren I'm part Cherokee and you are an embarrassment.

You should resign and step down completely. You used this and committed fraud while at it — tim(independent, American Indian) (@exdemtim) February 7, 2019

So she avoided the question then! — Navy Brat (@arnold_lory) February 7, 2019

Still doesn’t answer the question asked. — Matthew Bispeck (@mbispeck) February 6, 2019

She avoided the question. She is a liar and a fraud. She never disclosed that she filled out the application in Texas claiming to be a “Native American”. She should resign from the Senate. pic.twitter.com/F09219j1zl — Bobby Dread (@bobby_dread) February 6, 2019

Cherokee Nation's @rebeccanagle: @SenWarren owes our tribe a public apology. "Warren caused a great deal of confusion with a public that already doesn't know a lot about tribal sovereignty … Private apologies do nothing to clear up that public confusion." pic.twitter.com/Nx67h9c1Mj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 6, 2019

Citizen of Cherokee Nation says that @SenWarren “Needs to make a public apology” for false claims to Native American heritage and for using it on her state bar registration. Warren’s 2020 hopes are rapidly fading. Trump was right about her. pic.twitter.com/b6fvHwAUo9 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 6, 2019

The fact that CNN is reporting this, tell me Senator Warren's party wants her out of their way.. total hit job perpetrated by the Dems..👀 — 🇺🇸TexasBaseballMom🇺🇸 (@TexasBaseballMa) February 7, 2019

Yep. Wonder if their preferred candidate is in the ring yet. Clearing the field? — Just Chuck (@cb55uic) February 7, 2019

The Machine has picked Harris. — Bill Sorg🐻♠️ (@WilliamSorgII) February 7, 2019

My money's been on #SpittingCobra @KamalaHarris to be the first to convert to cannibalism to start taking out her contenders. — Donna Warrior Princess (@MoondanceMyLove) February 7, 2019

Related: