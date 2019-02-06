As Twitchy has reported, President Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night provided us with some amazing televised images of Democrats: Sen. Bernie Sanders looking like his dog just died when Trump declared America will never be a socialist nation; the hilarious slow-zoom on Rep. Adam Schiff after Trump slammed “ridiculous partisan investigations”; and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez high-fiving thin air.

Speaking of Ocasio-Cortez, our favorite image of the night might be this looping GIF of the sour-faced freshman representative responding to, well, anything Trump might have been saying.

🚨 New meme alert 🚨pic.twitter.com/lDz6JHUmu4 — Elliott Schwartz (@elliosch) February 6, 2019

.@AOC looks thrilled right now. Some lawmakers are standing up and applauding but she is not getting up. CC: @NY1 pic.twitter.com/Yp9Vdd2Cu5 — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) February 6, 2019

Democrat Joe Manchin can be seen standing; this might have been the moment Trump was talking about energy independence and how the U.S. is now a net exporter of energy — which of course Ocasio-Cortez would oppose.

You can see why we love this GIF so much.

Once again the Democrats show us where they sit on American greatness. pic.twitter.com/ASjW8sQovB — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 6, 2019

"Unemployment for Americans with disabilities has also reached an all-time low!" Democrat Reaction: pic.twitter.com/tVWGSVlN0x — Michael Ahrens (@michael_ahrens) February 6, 2019

However, the winner of the caption contest has already been decided, and it’s @neontaster by a mile:

When you reach the front of the line but they're all out of bread. pic.twitter.com/tOskETT70H — neontaster (@neontaster) February 6, 2019

well played sir — Adam = #1 Black Crowes Fan (@adamthompson4u) February 6, 2019

The tweet of the year is going to be very competitive in 2019!! — More CowBell (@BirdMiler) February 6, 2019

TFW you realize taxing the rich still won't pay for your socialist agenda. — Remus Remington (@RzNBA23) February 6, 2019

When you come home with gas station chocolates on Valentine's — West Disrespecter (@WDisrespecter) February 6, 2019

When you realize there are no crayons — Wayne Chung (@cfarris10) February 6, 2019

When your mom doesn’t let you sit with your friends at church — Caleb Webb (@calebgwebb) February 6, 2019

What's the over and under on how long she practiced "disapproving face" in the mirror? — thefirebirdman (@jimmyz_73) February 6, 2019

Watching Joe standing up in front of all of them to applaud is just priceless. Got all their panties all twisted up. — Larry Richardson . (@larryj1957) February 6, 2019

Runner-up:

When u think about all the dead soviets from WWII https://t.co/ISwOqflG1E — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) February 6, 2019

If you can’t clap for members of the greatest generation, you don’t deserve to be seated in that chamber. @AOC #SOTU19 — Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) February 6, 2019

But she saved her meanest look for a heroic ICE agent:

The biggest AOC death stare of the night was when Trump recognized an immigrant ICE agent who leads a task force to break up sex trafficking. Oh man. AOC was glaring at the ICE agent in the gallery. Holy smokes — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 6, 2019

Employment, bad; energy independence, bad; breaking up sex trafficking rings, bad. No wonder she looked so sour.

