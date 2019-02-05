We swear we’ll burn out on posts about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez someday, but it’s astounding how a member of Congress cannot handle criticism from any direction. She really is the female Donald Trump and doesn’t know it.

Who’s victimizing her now? Why it’s RealClearScience, which is questioning her knowledge of where prescription drugs come from.

.@AOC: " Right now, your knowledge of where drugs come from appears to be seriously inadequate. To be fair, you’re definitely not alone in that, but there’s no reason not to learn more.” By @Dereklowe https://t.co/GZLPFgDpxU pic.twitter.com/Zcg9DX8V8D — RealClearScience (@RCScience) February 5, 2019

“There’s no reason not to learn more” … or, you could just play the victim again. It’s all because you’re a strong woman and people can’t handle it.

This is what being a woman in politics looks like: Disagreements aren’t labeled as differing opinions. They’re labeled as one’s knowledge being ‘inadequate.’ As a reminder, I’m not the one who testified about Big Pharma under oath to Congress. It was an expert witness. https://t.co/hgpFoZsgWY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 5, 2019

When people tell you that Millenials really cannot handle criticism very well – no matter how mild or well-intentioned – this is what they’re talking about. Not everything wrong in your life is due to some nefarious “-ism” https://t.co/XpECNEYfsH — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) February 6, 2019

It’s more than your knowledge of where drugs come from that’s inadequate.. step down now while some of your dignity is still intact.. you are seriously embarrassing yourself — Alice G. (@AlicetheHellion) February 5, 2019

And you complain about DT calling out the unfairness of news. 😀 @AOC supports DTs opinion of journalism. 😀 — Independent1 (@theclew24) February 5, 2019

Hasn’t everyone told you that you don’t know enough? Why does being a woman have anything to do with it? — Sizzling Heat News (@SizzlingHeat) February 5, 2019

Not a woman in politics sweetie, a fruit loop in politics. — KatG (@KatGkannon) February 5, 2019

Correction. This is what being a stupid human in politics looks like. — Doc Marston, MD (@marston122) February 5, 2019

Expert? Like your expertise at economics? #LoonyLeft — 2A All Day (@IDontGetIt0000) February 5, 2019

You were elected by 13% of the electorate that even bothered to vote, yet you strut around, free of any gravitas, like someone who actually has earned and deserves so much attention. Check that ego. pic.twitter.com/BeBQLINRD3 — GJ Simmons (@GregoryJSimmons) February 5, 2019

The funny thing is- facts don’t care about your gender. As a sitting congresswoman, and a graduate of a well respected college, you should be at least aware of the difference between opinions and facts. — ChevDLangdon (@chevdlangdon) February 5, 2019

In your case, this is what being an uninformed airhead in Congress looks like. You are totally clueless and you've demonstrated your cluelessness time and time again. I have to wonder about the IQ of anyone who voted for you! — Alexandra Spears 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐#WWG1WGA (@QArmy1973) February 5, 2019

How does being wrong equate to your gender? Good God, your utter ignorance never ceases to appall me. — 🇺🇸Liberty⭐⭐⭐ (@17LadyLiberty76) February 5, 2019

Having listened you, I'd say your knowledge of virtually everything is inadequate. — SkyclimberFarm (@SkyclimberF) February 5, 2019

Actually your being a woman has nothing to do with you being ignorant. Gotta call it like you see it. — Rick (@1rickt) February 5, 2019

You wont get far in politics playing that game — Raymond fields (@rfields301) February 5, 2019

What has being a woman got to do with it? He's right. You should have paid more attention to your studies in college and less to your bar patrons. — BellaDonna 🇺🇸 Let Freedom Ring ⭐⭐⭐ (@Aster56) February 5, 2019

Has nothing to do with being a woman — ✨Athena✨ (@2hot4uAthena) February 5, 2019

Ignorance comes in all sexes, sizes and colors. As I work at a non profit childrens hospital, I can tell you that you have no idea how innovation works. Go back to school child. — Silence Bot-good (@ksmith474) February 5, 2019

You are a moron. You are an embarrassment on so many levels. — DSNicol (@Dsnicol2) February 5, 2019

Don’t pull the “woman” card every time you get justly criticized. Men get criticized all the time. Put on your big girl pants and take it — Tim (@tntDVM) February 5, 2019

If your gas tank is empty, it's not in disagreement with you. You not believing it is empty doesn't make you a warrior princess or a martyr. Your ability to believe you can run on empty is rather impressive, however, so load up the wagon with the other kids and have a good time. — Joan of Argghh! (@JoanOfArgghh) February 5, 2019

Did you read the piece? It's my impression that you didn't, failing to respond substantively and instead offering a non-sequitur. — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) February 5, 2019

Somebody criticized her. That cannot stand. It also must be sexist. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) February 5, 2019

It's a shtick that I'm certain I'll be growing tired of soon. — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) February 5, 2019

Victim, Victim, Victim. Just celebrate your hard work and inspire others to do the same. Trust me, your intelligence should have held you down, but people still voted for you. Move forward already. — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) February 5, 2019

There are tons of knowledgeable women in politics. You just aren’t one of them. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 5, 2019

Whenever anyone has a critique, you pull out the “woman “ card, “minority” card, or some card to put down a critic. It would be refreshing at some time to admit your inexperience. Quite frankly, I’d respect you more. That goes for anyone new to the scene. — Rob Crowe (@JRCGator18) February 5, 2019

No, this is what being an ill-prepared, thin skinned person in politics looks like. — "Free Rides" Sikorsky (@ThurstonDana) February 5, 2019

But your knowledge is inadequate. Stop hiding behind charges of sexism or racism or whaterism, just get better at your job — Bobbie Mitchell (@BobbieMitchell) February 5, 2019

AOC: I waffle on whether or not I like you because of stuff like this. I frequently find myself cheering you on, and just as often now, find myself horrified at you buying into your own hype. You’ve never held a job in drug research. Reading the article, he’s right. — Tim McCarthy (@timmccrthy) February 5, 2019

