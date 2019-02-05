We swear we’ll burn out on posts about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez someday, but it’s astounding how a member of Congress cannot handle criticism from any direction. She really is the female Donald Trump and doesn’t know it.

Who’s victimizing her now? Why it’s RealClearScience, which is questioning her knowledge of where prescription drugs come from.

“There’s no reason not to learn more” … or, you could just play the victim again. It’s all because you’re a strong woman and people can’t handle it.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezpharmaceuticalsRealClearSciencesexismvictim