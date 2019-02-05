We’re actually having the most fun tonight watching that looping GIF of the camera zooming in on a really constipated-looking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her white SOTU uniform, but we’ve got to hand it to 2020 presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand for asking viewers for five bucks while watching her look exasperated during President Trump’s address.

Agree? Chip in $5 so we can put an end to this. https://t.co/nKcdxOJAhY #SOTU pic.twitter.com/4Hkotw8e5S — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 6, 2019

Put an end to what? Record unemployment? We’re not sure what had her in such a huff, but chances are it was good for the United States.

you mean it will only take 5 bucks to get rid of you? take my money then! — Mitch Walker (@309thedr) February 6, 2019

You are just sitting there…how can you not support at least a few things that has been said tonight? You are that far gone? Sad… — Phreak Show (@HeyPhreakShow) February 6, 2019

Yes, let’s get rid of jobs, increased wages, etc. on the double. — Neeahtima Dowdy (@Neeahtima1) February 6, 2019

I'll give alot more than 5 dollars when you pass one good piece of legislation. All I've seen so far is more campaigning. — Frank Armstrong (@FrankAr55210849) February 6, 2019

$5 toward the wall? Count me in! — Bill Anderson (@billanderson07) February 6, 2019

It’s almost like you want us to loathe you. Well, rest assured, mission accomplished. — Mark Barnett (@markbnyc) February 6, 2019

Do you really think tweeting/soliciting during a live congressional event is a wise strategy? — The Civilian (@mrleonardclass) February 6, 2019

If I chip in more, will you leave early? — Helga (@Helga_Sorceress) February 6, 2019

Nobody loathes Trump more than me, but this request is distasteful during the SOTU address. — Natalie Henrie (@nataliehenrie) February 6, 2019

no, I don't want an opportunist. I want the real deal — must not sleep, must warn others ☭ (@sovietnyc) February 6, 2019

Is this allowed — Casey (@space_case12) February 6, 2019

You just violated a law. — lizzy (@lamlizzybee) February 6, 2019

You should delete this ASAP. #houserule5 — Spenser Smith (@SpenserSm1th) February 6, 2019

Ain’t this a violation of ethics… — Chad (@ItsChad) February 6, 2019

You might want to read rule 5 clause 2(c) https://t.co/hwCBRzjGdX — Prince, William (@_princewilliam7) February 6, 2019

Who needs ethics? — Chania Dunham (@Dunham_Chania) February 6, 2019

And we have ourselves an ethics violation — Jake Hicks (@jakehicks1206) February 6, 2019

Are you allowed to solicit money in the midst of attending an event in the chamber? — Hattie Kauffman (@Hatsfree) February 6, 2019

Enjoy the ethics violation! — Zach Hanover (@zhanover) February 6, 2019

I'll donate $5 to make you go away !

YES!!! 👍 — Eugenia (@EugeniaNursie) February 6, 2019

I'll give $100 if you resign! — Bill B (@Liberty_Bill) February 6, 2019

You could just resign and make both our lives better — Dreg of Society 🇺🇲 (@MildlyJoel) February 6, 2019

I’ll give you $5 to stop tweeting — Lauren (@LaurRox426) February 6, 2019

You’re not even going to make the main stage at the debates, Kris. — RMAber🇺🇸⛽️🛢🌐 (@ryanaber) February 6, 2019

Let her dream.

* * *

Update:

Confirmed: