A new Monmouth poll is out Monday, and it looks like good news for Republicans. The poll is all about Democrats, but it looks like as the party moves farther and farther to the Left, most Democrats would prefer Joe Biden to take Donald Trump behind the school gym, and if not Biden, Bernie Sanders.

Biden wins in all categories except voters under 50, who still like Bernie Sanders. “Undecided” is putting up a strong showing as well, beating out about everyone except Kamala Harris.

There are literally a couple of names on here we don’t even recognize, and we’re guessing we won’t have to learn them.

New 2020 poll numbers from Monmouth just out: Biden 29%

Sanders 16%

Harris 11%

Warren 8%

O’Rourke 7%

Bloomberg 4%

Booker 4%

Klobuchar 2%

Brown 1%

Castro 1%

Gabbard 1%

Gillibrand 1%

Hickenlooper 1%

Holder 1%

Yang 1%

Delaney <1%

Inslee <1%

McAuliffe <1%

Other 1%

Undecided 9% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) February 4, 2019

Here’s where the under-50 crowd swaps Biden for Sanders:

2020 poll numbers by age (via new Monmouth poll) Over 50 years old:

Biden 38%

Harris 8%

Warren 7%

O’Rourke 7%

Sanders 5%

Booker 5% Under 50 years old:

Sanders 27%

Biden 21%

Harris 13%

Warren 8%

O’Rourke 8% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) February 4, 2019

Even Democrat women are rooting for the old, white men:

2020 poll numbers by gender (via new Monmouth poll) Men:

Biden 35%

Sanders 17%

Booker 7%

Warren 7%

Harris 5%

O’Rourke 5% Women:

Biden 26%

Sanders 16%

Harris 14%

O’Rourke 8%

Warren 8% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) February 4, 2019

For a party that lives by identity politics, it looks like non-white Democrats want to see … Biden and Sanders.

2020 poll numbers by race (via new Monmouth poll) Whites:

Biden 30%

Sanders 16%

Harris 12%

Warren 10% Nonwhites:

Biden 27%

Sanders 16%

O’Rourke 12%

Harris 9% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) February 4, 2019

2020 numbers among whites by college education (via Monmouth poll) Whites w/ a college degree:

Biden 22%

Harris 15%

Warren 13%

Sanders 12% Whites w/o a college degree:

Biden 36%

Sanders 19%

Harris 10%

Warren 8% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) February 4, 2019

And Democrats are worried about Howard Schultz running as an Independent and siphoning off votes — Bernie Sanders’ ego assures us he’ll try for the Democratic nomination again, so that will be handy in splitting the Democrats even further.

