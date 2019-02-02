If you didn’t see if yourself, Twitchy made it pretty clear that Gov. Ralph Northam’s afternoon press conference on that yearbook photo that surfaced Friday was a dumpster fire. He’s now certain he’s not in that photo, and the reason he’s so certain is that he did dress in blackface at a dance contest and remembers that very clearly.

The news conference is such a disaster and going on for so long, I'm waiting for him to get pulled off by a cane any second. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) February 2, 2019

Live look at Northam pic.twitter.com/nEf2YGzfbs — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 2, 2019

This press conference has made it about 1000 times worse for Northam https://t.co/rVhr4HiKBB — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) February 2, 2019

We need a transcript of this #RalphNorthram press conference, but here’s a visual aid pic.twitter.com/RTbJ3Rrmyw — (((Aaron Worthing))) (@AaronWorthing) February 2, 2019

Oh, good, now we’re at the “blackface isn’t as bad as the Klan hood” stage of his defense. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 2, 2019

I think this Northam press conference is the worst presser I've ever seen. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 2, 2019

Yeah, that didn’t go well. We’d say the press conference was an unmitigated disaster, but it appears to have changed the mind of exactly one person: Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe, who last night concluded that Northam must resign immediately:

Imagine putting yourself in a position where people have to ask you "So, were you the one in the KKK hood/robes or were you the one in blackface?" — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 1, 2019

Virginia’s Democratic Governor must resign now. https://t.co/J8K3wmLgen — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) February 2, 2019

That was Friday night a little after 9 p.m. Fast-forward to the end of that awesome press conference and the irrefutable evidence that that wasn’t Northam in blackface or the Klan hood, and Tribe’s done a 180. It was the “live and learn” defense that did it.

And he’s deleted it. That was quick.

OF COURSE Larry is first to fail the ethics test. https://t.co/LJUOu6VFDC — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 2, 2019

And here it is folks… https://t.co/R63awatw62 — Jonny Cab, Thoughtcriminal (@Inflatulation) February 2, 2019

LOL, he comes out of the press conference looking worse. But this ambulance chaser thinks he somehow redeemed himself. https://t.co/vHTV7R8KaN — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) February 2, 2019

He literally admitted to wearing black face https://t.co/aHBODsKwKM — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) February 2, 2019

The shoe-polish-Michael-Jackson-blackface just not enough for ya’ Larry? https://t.co/MK0PliMjSl — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) February 2, 2019

How many liberals and Democrats will consider this remarkably embarrassing press conference as enough of a fig leaf to excuse Northam's blackface? https://t.co/EkOktJMKbQ — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 2, 2019

It’s hard to tell — there’s only been one we’ve seen so far, and he deleted it in a matter of minutes.

