If you didn’t see if yourself, Twitchy made it pretty clear that Gov. Ralph Northam’s afternoon press conference on that yearbook photo that surfaced Friday was a dumpster fire. He’s now certain he’s not in that photo, and the reason he’s so certain is that he did dress in blackface at a dance contest and remembers that very clearly.
The news conference is such a disaster and going on for so long, I'm waiting for him to get pulled off by a cane any second.
Live look at Northam pic.twitter.com/nEf2YGzfbs
This press conference has made it about 1000 times worse for Northam https://t.co/rVhr4HiKBB
We need a transcript of this #RalphNorthram press conference, but here’s a visual aid pic.twitter.com/RTbJ3Rrmyw
Oh, good, now we’re at the “blackface isn’t as bad as the Klan hood” stage of his defense.
I think this Northam press conference is the worst presser I've ever seen.
Yeah, that didn’t go well. We’d say the press conference was an unmitigated disaster, but it appears to have changed the mind of exactly one person: Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe, who last night concluded that Northam must resign immediately:
Imagine putting yourself in a position where people have to ask you "So, were you the one in the KKK hood/robes or were you the one in blackface?"
Virginia’s Democratic Governor must resign now. https://t.co/J8K3wmLgen
That was Friday night a little after 9 p.m. Fast-forward to the end of that awesome press conference and the irrefutable evidence that that wasn’t Northam in blackface or the Klan hood, and Tribe’s done a 180. It was the “live and learn” defense that did it.
And he’s deleted it. That was quick.
Nice try, @tribelaw, but the internet is forever. pic.twitter.com/xaBzxNwtPH
OF COURSE Larry is first to fail the ethics test. https://t.co/LJUOu6VFDC
And here it is folks… https://t.co/R63awatw62
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Jeebus, Larry. https://t.co/qFxyYc6KGV
LOL, he comes out of the press conference looking worse. But this ambulance chaser thinks he somehow redeemed himself. https://t.co/vHTV7R8KaN
He literally admitted to wearing black face https://t.co/aHBODsKwKM
The shoe-polish-Michael-Jackson-blackface just not enough for ya’ Larry? https://t.co/MK0PliMjSl
How many liberals and Democrats will consider this remarkably embarrassing press conference as enough of a fig leaf to excuse Northam's blackface? https://t.co/EkOktJMKbQ
It’s hard to tell — there’s only been one we’ve seen so far, and he deleted it in a matter of minutes.
