If you didn’t see if yourself, Twitchy made it pretty clear that Gov. Ralph Northam’s afternoon press conference on that yearbook photo that surfaced Friday was a dumpster fire. He’s now certain he’s not in that photo, and the reason he’s so certain is that he did dress in blackface at a dance contest and remembers that very clearly.

Yeah, that didn’t go well. We’d say the press conference was an unmitigated disaster, but it appears to have changed the mind of exactly one person: Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe, who last night concluded that Northam must resign immediately:

That was Friday night a little after 9 p.m. Fast-forward to the end of that awesome press conference and the irrefutable evidence that that wasn’t Northam in blackface or the Klan hood, and Tribe’s done a 180. It was the “live and learn” defense that did it.

