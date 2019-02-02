Despite the fact that he dug in his heels (and almost demonstrated his prize-winning Moonwalk) during Saturday afternoon’s press conference, the calls for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign are mounting.

Not that anyone cares, but 2020 hopeful Elizabeth Warren jumped in to say that Northam should resign — you don’t just slap on some shoe polish and pretend to be another race, after all.

These racist images are deeply disturbing. Hatred and discrimination have no place in our country and must not be tolerated, especially from our leaders – Republican or Democrat. Northam must resign. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 2, 2019

Dana Loesch wasn’t the only one to detect a hint of self-unawareness.

You pretended to be a Native American for professional advancement and lied about it for years. That this must be explained to you is mind blowing. https://t.co/H7WGovZAsP — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 2, 2019

She's only 1/1024 disturbed — Dani Daily 🇺🇸🐔 (@DaniDailydose) February 2, 2019

Yeah but that was like a couple months ago. She’s really hoping we forgot. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 2, 2019

She's an expert at compartmentalizing. It seems to be a party specialty. — Elephino (@mriendea) February 2, 2019

Does this mean that Elizabeth Warren should also resign from the senate because she lied 🤥? — Religious Freedom (@jpssrf1787) February 2, 2019

Join him — John DePetro Show (@JohnDePetroshow) February 2, 2019

Im certain its racist to appropriate another race for financial and political gain. Pay back the grants you took from the hands of an actual Native American and resign. The jackass in blackface should resign as well but what you did is exactly the same thing — ❄🔨 (@pbrenton) February 2, 2019

Isn't pretending to be a minority and reaping the benefits of it a form of racism? #WarrenMustResign — John Atchison (@atchjs) February 2, 2019

Mel Brooks did a better job at playing a Native American and holding public office. #blazingsaddles — J.W.Gilbert (@JxStonewall) February 2, 2019

Translation: Black Face bad, Red Face good. — Spooky Joe (@jmotivator) February 2, 2019

You have no sense of self-awareness, do you? — Captain Raybs (@RayburnThompson) February 2, 2019

Yeah. Pretending to be a different race is really bad. — Insolent Puppy (@InsolentPuppy) February 2, 2019

Good to see Miss Cultural Appropriation weighing in on matters of race. — Ron Shipley (@89_RED_RAIDER) February 2, 2019

Maybe sit this one out — August Oster (@realajoster) February 2, 2019

Probably a good idea for you to sit this one out, considering recent events. Let someone else take the lead on this one. — Rob (@BigMouthYank) February 2, 2019

You know what else is racist, Mrs. 1/1024. Lying about having Native American heritage in order to con Harvard out of a high paying teaching position. Maybe you should consider giving that money back (with interest) and aborting your exploratory committee. — BTownBoiler: An Equal Opportunity Offender (@BTownBoiler) February 2, 2019

Northam pretending to be black or a Klansman. Warren pretending to be Native American and actually benefiting from it. You all suck — Ghost Of Garlands Past (@Mike__Head) February 2, 2019

