Despite the fact that he dug in his heels (and almost demonstrated his prize-winning Moonwalk) during Saturday afternoon’s press conference, the calls for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign are mounting.

Not that anyone cares, but 2020 hopeful Elizabeth Warren jumped in to say that Northam should resign — you don’t just slap on some shoe polish and pretend to be another race, after all.

Dana Loesch wasn’t the only one to detect a hint of self-unawareness.

