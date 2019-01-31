Well, somebody besides Planned Parenthood had to speak up and give Virginia Democrat Kathy Tran some cover after stomach-churning video emerged of her presenting her bill that would allow abortions up to the moment of birth.

And so we turn things over to Dr. Eugene Gu, who, by the way, retains his Twitter-verified checkmark despite his own admission that he’d set up a fake account and posed as “Dr. Mary Laury” to play mind games with a woman he was involved with. Um, Jack, isn’t that a no-no?

But back to the point: The Resistance’s favorite doctor who doesn’t perform abortions is weighing in on the Kathy Tran/Ralph Northam mess, and he’s kicking it off with a whopper:

Here’s a newsflash for you Trump. Democrats do not support late term abortions. No woman ever wants to get an abortion for fun. Every woman who gets an abortion does so because she had to not because she wanted to. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 31, 2019

“Democrats do not support late-term abortions.” If we weren’t talking about abortion, that would be laugh-out-loud hilarious. Tell us more, doctor.

Republicans are waging a war on birth control and contraception which promotes unintended pregnancies that results in abortions. In fact, last year Trump allowed employers to not include any contracetive coverage in their health insurance for employees. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 31, 2019

Oh yes, of course, the Republican war on contraception, where the first shot fired was a lawsuit against a group of nuns who thought it was morally wrong to include abortifacients in their medical plans. That war on contraception.

The thread goes on — Gu has a tendency to ramble — but we’re going to end it here because we need to go back to the very first sentence and make sure it says what we think it says.

You must have missed the bill that was introduced 😂😂😂 — Coulter | L7 Dragn (@ManBearDrgn) January 31, 2019

Someone hasn't been following the news out of New York and Virginia.

By someone I mean you Eugene. — John Crichton (@johncri26122582) January 31, 2019

Your democrat cronies disagree. We’ve all heard what they’ve said word for word — James N (@jnr198806) January 31, 2019

Really? I need you to explain in plain English how passing a 40 week abortion bill and giving a standing ovation due to the fact that it passed, is somehow not supporting late term abortion? Worlds dumbest doctor — Dr. SuperElite⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DrGreenThumb45) January 31, 2019

You have to be kidding. You really just made that statement. With all the facts coming out on the new bills trying to be passed? Late term abortion – while women is dilated. in process of birthing. Seems like a murderous choice being made. No one makes anyone do anything. — beachsanddream (@Calverdk1) January 31, 2019

If you pass or support laws that make third term abortions easier then you support them. The only choice you want is the choice to have an abortion, so you are pro abortion — RW (@rwlawoffice) January 31, 2019

Narrator: Democrats support late term abortion, up until the moment of birth and beyond. https://t.co/QhrUtcHFCH — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) January 31, 2019

It’s true — they’re actually defending “abortion” even after delivery of the baby.

He's also jibber-jabbering about some war against contraception. I've never heard of any such war. Have you? — Ronni G (@ronni_g) January 31, 2019

That’s the most idiotic statement I have ever read. — JGHolwegner (@jgh_bt1873) January 31, 2019

This is a huge lie. — Luther Ogle ✞🇺🇸 🍊⚜️ (@David_Crockett_) January 31, 2019

Not for fun, for convenience. — kiik (@kiikersneaker) January 31, 2019

This is such a ridiculous lie. I have worked with women who have received multiple abortions out of convenience… as a means of "birth control". Women can be selfish and awful, you know. To say "no woman ever…" is pretty foolish and misguided. — Ayane (@ayanej) January 31, 2019

Where did you get your info there Gu????? Every woman, huh? I am sure you can prove that statement. Go ahead. I'm waiting patiently. — Just Wow! (@rodsnyder) January 31, 2019

Eugene. Your ignorance is other level. Dems are celebrating abortion. They have been. Remember the #shoutyourabortion movement? Remember when the chick from girls said she wanted to get pregnant just so that she could experience abortion? You all are sick. — Snow #FreedomFighter 🇺🇸 (@Snow83898584) January 31, 2019

Oh man, we’d totally forgotten about Lena Dunham saying in her podcast, “Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.” But we do remember the #ShoutYourAbortion Abortion Storytelling Tour!

Yeah these are the faces of tragic decisions. Lie to yourself if that helps you sleep at night. This discussion is no longer about reproductive healthcare this is about lifestyles without consequences. And that's fine if that's the direction the conversation takes just be honest. pic.twitter.com/jbpzOlzwiL — Tony (@TonyJFarrell) January 31, 2019

Yeah – she looks real sad. Smile and show your souvenir tshirt👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/vK1PqAh6Wd — Frieda B. (@FriedaBuandme) January 31, 2019

This might be the biggest fucking lie you've ever told. PP is a revolving door of teens and twentysomethings who couldn't keep their legs closed and decided they didn't want to deal with the consequences of that. — BicycleBelle🚲 (@BicycleBelle00) January 31, 2019

Do you seriously understand the level of ignorance in your tweets? — SC Seminole (@Palmetto_Nole) January 31, 2019

Guess what? I retired from a large corporation and for as long as I can remember, birth control was not covered!! Guess what? I was responsible, paid for my OWN birth control and never had an unexpected pregnancy. Guess what? Abortion is not a means of birth control, @eugenegu !! — Martha Lou ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@MarthaKellum2) January 31, 2019

I’m just gonna keep my mouth shut, and patiently wait for MS. KARMA to deal with YOU, @eugenegu. I know that my patience will be very richly rewarded. — R€[email protected] D€[email protected]!3 (@MelissaKHobbs) January 31, 2019

His tweet is being very richly rewarded with an epic ratio. “Democrats do not support late-term abortions” — hey, Planned Parenthood, better ask for your campaign donations back.

Related: