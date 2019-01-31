We’re old enough to remember when the news was about President Trump and Russian collusion all day, every day. The investigation is still dragging on, but some new information is going to disappoint some Democrats who thought they were onto something — that Donald Trump Jr. had called his father ahead of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting to fill him in.

NEWS: Senate Intel has obtained info showing Donald Trump Jr.'s mysterious phone calls ahead of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting were not with his father, sources tell @PamelaBrownCNN @KaraScannell @jeremyherb and me. Dems had suspected that it was Trump’s. https://t.co/aOLQfx5Hcb. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 31, 2019

What, did someone from the Obama administration turn over the tape recordings?

The calls, Senate Intel was told, were to two of Trump Jr.'s business associates. The reason why this sparked interest is that Trump Jr couldn't recall with whom he spoke, and his father has a blocked number in his primary residence — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 31, 2019

CNN reports:

Senate investigators have obtained new information showing Donald Trump Jr.’s mysterious phone calls ahead of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting were not with his father, three sources with knowledge of the matter told CNN. Records provided to the Senate Intelligence Committee show the calls were between Trump Jr. and two of his business associates, the sources said, and appear to contradict Democrats’ long-held suspicions that the blocked number was from then-candidate Donald Trump. … The documents showing the calls were not with then-candidate Trump could resolve a key line of inquiry that House Democrats have said they want to get to the bottom of this year now that they are the majority party and have control of investigations.

Maybe we’re wrong and this actually is big news, but we certainly don’t seem to be getting any closer to proving the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to swing the election from its rightful winner, Hillary Clinton.

A lot of people look dumb today. "Records provided to the Senate Intelligence Committee show the calls were between Trump Jr. & two of his business associates…and appear to contradict Democrats' long-held suspicions that the blocked number was from then-candidate Donald Trump" https://t.co/Iw513UQwuV — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) January 31, 2019

A lot of people look dumb everyday… — Dan Webb (@DWebb1977) January 31, 2019

Another one bites the dust — RW (@rwlawoffice) January 31, 2019

muh russia muh POTUS muh CNN THE MOST BUSTED NAME IN NEWS….next to the most busted politician Adam Schiffty….🤡 pic.twitter.com/PdvsOPvS3o — KAGA ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@MAGA2020too) January 31, 2019

They will soldier on. They are too heavily invested in The Russian thing now to back away. — 300Spartans (@scottho03862553) January 31, 2019

Hey, it could be nothing, but the Democrats certainly don’t have another Russia bombshell for us today.

