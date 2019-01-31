We’re old enough to remember when the news was about President Trump and Russian collusion all day, every day. The investigation is still dragging on, but some new information is going to disappoint some Democrats who thought they were onto something — that Donald Trump Jr. had called his father ahead of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting to fill him in.

What, did someone from the Obama administration turn over the tape recordings?

CNN reports:

Senate investigators have obtained new information showing Donald Trump Jr.’s mysterious phone calls ahead of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting were not with his father, three sources with knowledge of the matter told CNN.

Records provided to the Senate Intelligence Committee show the calls were between Trump Jr. and two of his business associates, the sources said, and appear to contradict Democrats’ long-held suspicions that the blocked number was from then-candidate Donald Trump.

The documents showing the calls were not with then-candidate Trump could resolve a key line of inquiry that House Democrats have said they want to get to the bottom of this year now that they are the majority party and have control of investigations.

Maybe we’re wrong and this actually is big news, but we certainly don’t seem to be getting any closer to proving the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to swing the election from its rightful winner, Hillary Clinton.

Trending

Hey, it could be nothing, but the Democrats certainly don’t have another Russia bombshell for us today.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: blocked numberCNNDonald TrumpDonald Trump Jr.phone callsSenate Intelligence Committee