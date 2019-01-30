Here’s a tweet that made a tiny splash Tuesday, but before we could write about it, it had been deleted. Legal Insurrection has the story, however, and it’s a pretty good one.

Obligatory “Bernie Sanders on honeymoon drunk, half-naked and singing in Soviet Union 1988” video https://t.co/stoAhHRHD8 via @leginsurrection — ☃️ Cold Ginger ❄️ (@mchastain81) January 29, 2019

The best part is the video was tweeted by the account @TopRopeTravis, who says in his Twitter bio he’s the director of veterans outreach for the Draft Beto campaign. Was this supposed to be opposition research against Bernie Sanders to clear the way for a Beto O’Rourke run on the Democratic ticket?

Like we said, the tweet with the video was deleted, but it read, “NEW: Recently discovered footage from 1988 reveals a shirtless Bernie Sanders with his wife, Jane, on their honeymoon in the USSR, drunkenly signing ‘This Land Is Your Land’ with a group of presumed Soviets.”

It’s no secret that Sanders and his wife honeymooned in the Soviet Union, but video of him without his shirt could keep voters away from the polls.

Yup, might hurt a bit… but the eyebleach will be cleansing… pic.twitter.com/j9ktta1fOc — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) January 30, 2019

What did we ever do to you? — Scott Roper (@KGACommander) January 30, 2019

The tweet’s gone, but the video’s up on YouTube. Here it is, if you hate yourself enough to watch it:

2020 is gonna be LIT.

