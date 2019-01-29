It didn’t get too much press at the time, but last November, two Marines who were visiting Philadelphia claimed they were attacked by an Antifa mob. Now, The Daily Caller News Foundation is reporting that an Antifa leader has been arrested, thanks in part to their reporting on the story.

The Marines, Alejandro Godinez and Luis Torres, testified in December that a group of 10 to 12 Antifa members called them “Nazis” and “white supremacists” and attacked them on the street despite their denials that they had no association with the right-wing group demonstrating nearby.

During the attack, Godinez said he shouted “I’m Mexican” at the mob, which allegedly led the attackers to call him a “spic” and “wetback.”

The Daily Caller notes that Smash Racism DC was also the group that mobbed Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s home last November as well as the group that chased Sen. Ted Cruz from a Washington restaurant in September.

The Daily Caller reports that “Alcoff faces 17 charges, including multiple counts of aggravated assault, ethnic intimidation, conspiracy and terroristic threats, and one count of robbery while inflicting serious bodily injury.”

