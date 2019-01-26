This news is from a couple days back, but we saw a tweet pass by from attorney Robert Barnes and thought it might be time for one more update on the Covington Catholic High School/Nathan Phillips debacle.

Trial lawyer Barnes has offered to represent the Covington boys pro bono:

It looks like Nicholas Sandmann’s family is going ahead with their own lawyer, who also represented the family of JonBenet Ramsey and Richard Jewell, the security guard mistakenly identified as having bombed his workplace in 1996.

WCPO reports:

The family of 16-year-old Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann, having already contracted Kentucky’s largest public relations firm to help repair his image after a viral incident outside the Lincoln Memorial, on Thursday hired a Georgia attorney known for aggressive libel and slander suits against media organizations.

L. Lin Wood, nicknamed “attorney for the damned” by former CBS anchor Dan Rather, visited the Sandmann family earlier in the day, according to a news release from Sandmann family attorney Todd McMurtry.

“He is committed to bringing justice to 16-year-old Nick Sandmann and his family,” McMurtry wrote.

This could get interesting.

* * *

Here’s another update from Robert Barnes you might enjoy:

