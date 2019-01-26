This news is from a couple days back, but we saw a tweet pass by from attorney Robert Barnes and thought it might be time for one more update on the Covington Catholic High School/Nathan Phillips debacle.

Must Watch: Native-American elder taunted by racist MAGA-hat wearing teens, speaks and cries for America, the country he defended and sacrificed and wore the uniform for. It is people like Nathan Phillips who make America great.

Thank you for your dignity, sir. https://t.co/Kae7lgAFrk — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) January 19, 2019

I see Ana will be one of the ones getting their butts sued off. Finger nail files won't save you. — Daxton Brown (@daxtonbrown) January 21, 2019

Retract this libel @ananavarro, or let us know where we can serve the lawsuit. https://t.co/dodNtnlxSS — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) January 20, 2019

Trial lawyer Barnes has offered to represent the Covington boys pro bono:

Since announcing free rep of #CovingtonBoys, the left has: sent bomb threats to my offices, tried to hack my social media accounts, sent false reports to my credit agency, filed false reviews on lawyer sites & claimed they could trigger illicit audits. I still #StandWithCovington — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) January 25, 2019

It looks like Nicholas Sandmann’s family is going ahead with their own lawyer, who also represented the family of JonBenet Ramsey and Richard Jewell, the security guard mistakenly identified as having bombed his workplace in 1996.

Nicholas Sandmann's family has hired a top defamation lawyer who specializes in suing the media. Get the checkbooks ready, smear merchants.https://t.co/OPQFVR8QKP — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 25, 2019

WCPO reports:

The family of 16-year-old Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann, having already contracted Kentucky’s largest public relations firm to help repair his image after a viral incident outside the Lincoln Memorial, on Thursday hired a Georgia attorney known for aggressive libel and slander suits against media organizations. L. Lin Wood, nicknamed “attorney for the damned” by former CBS anchor Dan Rather, visited the Sandmann family earlier in the day, according to a news release from Sandmann family attorney Todd McMurtry. “He is committed to bringing justice to 16-year-old Nick Sandmann and his family,” McMurtry wrote.

This could get interesting.

Good. Maybe reporters will think twice before falsely maligning kids. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) January 25, 2019

Wood is THE heavyweight in this type of litigation. If the media companies have competent legal counsel (debatable), they will quietly write some big checks, with the requisite non-disclosure agreements for all sides. They will probably issue the standard statements about.. — natehale (@natehale) January 25, 2019

"looking forward to presenting their case in court," but they will fold, and fold quickly. As for the Hollywood types, at least one will try to die on their slanderous hill, and Mr. Wood will be happy to oblige. — natehale (@natehale) January 25, 2019

Lin Wood is the greatest. My thought is more than a couple of folks soiled their underwear when they got word of his involvement. — Patrick Kinsey (@PatrickKinsey1) January 25, 2019

I can't love this enough!!!!! — Cordy S (@bluedudie) January 25, 2019

Maybe some of these media outfits will learn it's cheaper to hire good editors to keep them out of trouble. The new world has lost the art of good moral editorship. — Jon Patrick Thornton (@jonpthornton) January 25, 2019

I'm not big on lawsuits but I think in this case, definitely. — #justagirl (@she_brews11) January 25, 2019

A lot of kids will be going to college for free. Thank you media. — Mark Ronsini (@MarkRonsini) January 25, 2019

In my job I defend frivolous lawsuits every day for my company. I have grown to detest people who use the courts for personal gain with little or no case. I hope Sandmann successfully bankrupts every MSM outlet that jumped the gun in the story. Go get ‘em young man! — Jim (@Jim69808015) January 26, 2019

Don't accept their surrender when they feign it. Take no settlements. Crush them, thoroughly grind their bones into the dirt. Visit upon them the fury they so readily brandished. — Ghost Radio 4625 (@4625Ghost) January 25, 2019

I hope it includes the Hollywood crowd, too. — JLaw (@yoopermomma) January 25, 2019

Kathy Griffin should be the first to deal with — Pam Jungina (@pam_jungina) January 26, 2019

I hope it includes Nathan Phillips too… — Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) January 25, 2019

* * *

Here’s another update from Robert Barnes you might enjoy:

Ps. The reply from the school was pathetic and impotent. Name these kids. I want NAMES. Shame them. If you think these fuckers wouldn’t dox you in a heartbeat, think again. https://t.co/IS80wiaQ7v — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 20, 2019

Increasingly, the law recognizes doxxing, and threatening to dox, as its form of invasion of privacy, which is a recognized cause of action in courts across the country. Kathy might want to read up on her law books this weekend. https://t.co/1ARBo0ElzX — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) January 26, 2019

Related: