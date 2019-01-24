Rep. Eric Swalwell — has he announced for 2020 yet? — probably thought he was making a really profound point here.

What was that about barriers at vulnerable points?

Come on, Guy, that’s the White House. And the gate’s just there for decoration, really.

Do the offices in the Capitol have locks on the doors? Swalwell doesn’t say.

Wonder how many pounds of fentanyl are smuggled through the Capitol building every year? And child sex trafficking in the Capitol? We have a senator in mind who might know more about that subject, but we’ll leave it at that.

