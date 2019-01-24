Rep. Eric Swalwell — has he announced for 2020 yet? — probably thought he was making a really profound point here.

If you’ve been to the U.S. Capitol, close your eyes. Do you remember a wall around it? But do you remember officers guarding it? Cameras? And barriers at vulnerable points? Do you believe our Capitol is at any risk of an invasion? We don’t need a wall, we need smart security. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 24, 2019

What was that about barriers at vulnerable points?

Come on, Guy, that’s the White House. And the gate’s just there for decoration, really.

And it was recently made taller due to fence jumpers — That effort (@donnakaye2014) January 25, 2019

The U.S. Capitol has four walls actually, as do most buildings. And nobody gets inside unless authorized. https://t.co/CSOdPFzACv — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 24, 2019

Not sure this is a great argument. If you try to enter the Capitol through an unauthorized entrance without a pass, you're gonna get removed or arrested. https://t.co/6kQHbbqK14 — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) January 25, 2019

Yes #EricSwalwell, as I recall it's got walls and the only way in is through the doors which are guarded and ID's are checked. If you get caught trying to come through a window things won't go well for you. https://t.co/mrAx8ZPz6h — Milo™ (@chasbottom) January 24, 2019

This is dishonest. There is a security "gate" like an airport…you must meet the standard (metal detectors, I.D., etc) before you're allowed to "pass through." You can't just walk around without going through security. The same thing at our Frankfort Capital building. https://t.co/P10BXaA1b5 — Jon Kelly Johnson (@jkjohnson1969) January 24, 2019

This is the kind of idiocy that wins elections in CA and NY. https://t.co/Z9QjW01A6U — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 24, 2019

I’d point out the cost of security per square in DC, but it’s probably classified. — Deique (@makinguthinkcom) January 25, 2019

Haha 😂 uh it’s probably the most secure place in America — Jason M. Johnson (@Jaysmallz92) January 25, 2019

It's almost like barriers exist to protect the things inside… My house has walls because well, not only are they needed to shield my family from the elements, the locks keep bad guys out. 🤔 — Some random thoughts (@someideasnstuff) January 25, 2019

Do the offices in the Capitol have locks on the doors? Swalwell doesn’t say.

Last time checked the us capitol wasn’t on the Texas/Mexico border… 🤔 — Chris Geary (@CJGeary) January 25, 2019

Today I learned that DC apparently borders a foreign country, according to this congressional source –>https://t.co/YzQLlyCkty — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) January 24, 2019

Genius politician fails to grasp the fact that the U.S. Capitol doesn't border a foreign country. https://t.co/Xy2MhTZQXv — Doug Sheridan (@dougsheridan) January 25, 2019

Wonder how many pounds of fentanyl are smuggled through the Capitol building every year? And child sex trafficking in the Capitol? We have a senator in mind who might know more about that subject, but we’ll leave it at that.

Is this guy a total idiot? You know how much more it would cost our country to put the equivalent level of security that exists around the Capitol along the entire border? The need for a physical barrier is precisely because it cannot be policed. 🙄 https://t.co/R1XaKjdtci — Jeff Ballabon (@ballabon) January 25, 2019

"Barriers at vulnerable points." You realize that you're making the argument for a border security system that includes walls/barriers/steel slats at certain points, right? Which is exactly what the president asked for last weekend and exactly what your Speaker turned down. https://t.co/PXBHRcaa0y — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) January 24, 2019

Exactly. Plus the presidents proposal is more than just a wall and includes many items requested by the Dems. Lastly the capital is not on the border where there is a caravan of immigrants. C'mon! — CTrain (@ChristopTreanor) January 25, 2019

