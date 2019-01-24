Is New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on that cross-country tour thing yet? We’re not sure where he was when he gave this speech, but it sure sounds like a warm-up for a presidential run.

We only have 12 years left due to climate change — but de Blasio knows where all the money is to reverse climate change and give everyone a raise and guarantee everyone health care. If he’s known this all along, why didn’t he say something?

Man, between socialists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders to Elizabeth Warren and Bill de Blasio, “the rich” have a target painted on their backs like never before. It’s like Democrats are playing poker to see who can punish entrepreneurs and job creators the most.

At least they’re being more honest about it these days. But seriously, this guy can alter the planet’s climate with enough money but he can’t fix his own city’s train system?

Forget the groundhog … where’s all this money?

Tags: 2020Bill De BlasioClimate changehealth careliving wagesocialismspeech