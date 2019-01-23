For a good many reasons it’s a good thing Andrew Gillum lost his bid for governor of Florida, but if he had won, this tweet by a state governor would be even more awkward than it is now:

Yeah, speaking of ignorance, retired Navy SEAL Don Shipley, who specializes in outing cases of stolen valor, proved that tribal elder Nathan Phillips had never even been to Vietnam; seems that story he’d told of being spit upon on returning from combat was a little embellished.

