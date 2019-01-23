For a good many reasons it’s a good thing Andrew Gillum lost his bid for governor of Florida, but if he had won, this tweet by a state governor would be even more awkward than it is now:
It only seems appropriate to honor Vietnam War Veteran, NATIVE American and Omaha elder, Nathan Phillips, over those who spew hatred and ignorance. pic.twitter.com/qG2sIJTRR7
— Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) January 20, 2019
Yeah, speaking of ignorance, retired Navy SEAL Don Shipley, who specializes in outing cases of stolen valor, proved that tribal elder Nathan Phillips had never even been to Vietnam; seems that story he’d told of being spit upon on returning from combat was a little embellished.
Don Shipley got the DD-214.
Self-described "recon ranger" Nathan Phillips was a rifleman for two days and a refrigerator mechanic in Lincoln, Nebraska and El Toro, California the rest of his service. Retired a private.https://t.co/exSIHBGWS9 pic.twitter.com/vJg4WtYzcz
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 23, 2019
The truth on #NathanPhillips per DD214 fm #DonShipley A poseur assassinhttps://t.co/1h4P6xAadj
Not a Vietnam vet
Served in USMC 72-76
Drumroll please
Refrigerator mechanic not a "Recon Ranger
& the big finish
3 AWOLS
Thanks for your service Nate
Now shut up
NSFW but awesome pic.twitter.com/AcZciLewKi
— Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 23, 2019
The closest #NathanPhillips came to being a war veteran was a trip through the drive-thru during the Burger Wars. https://t.co/mTvepudNtA
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 23, 2019
Very thankful you didn't win.
— #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 22, 2019
You were duped. Nathan Philips is not a Vietnam War Veteran. Philips is an anti-Catholic con man who lied about his service.
You owe a sincere apology to the the real heroes of this incident- the #CovingtonBoys committee to MAGA.
— Georgette O (@Orwell_2012) January 23, 2019
I would rather honor the kids he falsely accused of racism
— ❌anthony schultz (@anthony1schultz) January 23, 2019
Not a Vietnam vet. Dude dishonors actual Vietnam vets.
— (_)redpill(_)bluepill(x)blackpill! (@yosarian_vive) January 23, 2019
Didn’t age too well now did it. Want to jump off the leftist bandwagon now? You show yourself to be a very ignorant person
— Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) January 23, 2019
it only seems fitting that you would support someone who is a fraud…thank God you are not our governor!!! #FactsMatter
— EJM (@bosseone2) January 23, 2019
Not a Vietnam War veteran! He owes those kids an apology
— Chris White (@Neoconbuckeye) January 22, 2019
This guy also went AWOL 3 separate times during his 4 years of service
— bradley reeves (@breeves24) January 23, 2019
Ever heard of stolen valor…maybe actually watch the WHOLE video, and you will see who the aggressor is
— Kathy Lint (@Iknowsweetpea) January 22, 2019
Almost 58,000 likes for this fraud …. smh 🤦♂️
— Kevin Porath (@KevinPorath) January 22, 2019
So sorry you are so LOST on this story.
— Marc Haring (@marcharing) January 21, 2019
This didn’t age well, did it?
— kentjamison1 (@KentJamison1) January 23, 2019
And to think you almost won an election for Governor. There is a God…
— Lupe4Lopez (@lupe4lopez) January 23, 2019
