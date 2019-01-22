Because the media was preoccupied with spinning the story of the Covington Catholic High School boys and their encounter with the increasingly shady Nathan Phillips, not a lot of attention was given to Martin Luther King Day observances on Monday, but we didn’t want this to slip by unnoticed.

Hillary Clinton’s mentor, you mean?

The remark came from Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York at a Martin Luther King Day event.

The Daily Caller reports:

House Democrat Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries labeled President Donald Trump “the Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” a title previously given to the head of the Ku Klux Klan, during a speech honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

“We have a hater in the White House. The birther-in-chief. The Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. One of the things that we’ve learned is that while Jim Crow may be dead he’s still got some nieces and nephews that are alive and well,” he stated.

Jeffries has made similar comments about the president and his supporters in the past. In June, 2016, he claimed that “every racist in America voted for Donald Trump” during House proceedings.

Sad but true.

