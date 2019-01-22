Because the media was preoccupied with spinning the story of the Covington Catholic High School boys and their encounter with the increasingly shady Nathan Phillips, not a lot of attention was given to Martin Luther King Day observances on Monday, but we didn’t want this to slip by unnoticed.

HELLO NATIONAL MEDIA: The #4 Democrat in House leadership just called President Trump "the grand wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue" — essentially calling him a KKK leader. This is a vicious slander that only further deepens our divide.@RepJeffries should apologize. — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) January 21, 2019

The only Grand Wizard I know of in Washington was Sen. Robert Byrd — a Democrat. — clayjohanson (@clayjohanson) January 22, 2019

Hillary Clinton’s mentor, you mean?

The remark came from Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York at a Martin Luther King Day event.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) called Donald Trump the "grand wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue" at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration that turned into an anti-Trump slugfest. https://t.co/Thsp5iQdxS — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 22, 2019

The Daily Caller reports:

House Democrat Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries labeled President Donald Trump “the Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” a title previously given to the head of the Ku Klux Klan, during a speech honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. “We have a hater in the White House. The birther-in-chief. The Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. One of the things that we’ve learned is that while Jim Crow may be dead he’s still got some nieces and nephews that are alive and well,” he stated. … Jeffries has made similar comments about the president and his supporters in the past. In June, 2016, he claimed that “every racist in America voted for Donald Trump” during House proceedings.

Which party is dividing the country? — Irish Ticketrunr (@ticketrunr) January 22, 2019

Despicable. Slanderous — Rob Stelzer (@nmlawman) January 22, 2019

Once again that’s President Trump to you. @RepJeffries why don’t you go do something useful rather than race baiting. — Peter Rowell (@PJRowell1) January 22, 2019

Is there no end to race baiting from the left? — Bill Konyha (@bkonedg) January 22, 2019

Hmmm so weird that MLK's niece was just in the White House supporting him. The Dems have nothing. — Field ❌ (@field701) January 22, 2019

The House of Representatives is filling up with idiots. — Jammy (@BamaJan) January 22, 2019

Sad but true.

