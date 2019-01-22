You might notice that we changed the words “state funds” in the Los Angeles Times’ tweet to “taxpayer money,” because as probably even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knows, the government doesn’t create wealth. The state has no fund without the taxpayers, and taxpaying citizens seem to be way down on the list of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s priorities.

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to use state funds to help migrant families arriving at the California border. https://t.co/NIK4M1wmUr — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 22, 2019

The LA Times has the story behind a paywall, so we’re not sure if “migrant families” is strictly limited to families, but they did put a nice photo of a baby in their tweet.

We’re not trying to tell California how to spend its citizens’ money, but we do find it ironic that on the front page of the LA Times Tuesday is the story, “For 2019 homeless count, thousands of volunteers are set to deploy across L.A.” Are they trying to tell us Los Angeles has a homeless problem?

You mean illegal aliens right ? Sounds like harboring, aiding and abetting to me. All crimes — Sean Kennery (@Stryker505) January 22, 2019

California is legally a sanctuary state, so it’s cool.

He said what? wait I thought #California didn't have the money to pay their teachers fair wages, but now he have money to pay for #Immigrants programs, and what about Americans and veterans homeless #teacherstrike #teacher — Gordon (@DerrickGordon09) January 22, 2019

Pay our teachers better, provide better housing options for the homeless and veterans before thinking about migration issues. — One_C0ld_K1ll3r (@OneC0ld) January 22, 2019

What about California Senior Veterans? — Meowpuppy (@meowpuppy) January 22, 2019

How about helping out the people already in California, like the homeless? — F (@sincityloser00) January 22, 2019

And the starving and homeless legit Californians get left behind again. Nice. — Todd R. Stokes (@ToddRStokes) January 22, 2019

Did we secure housing for the homeless yet? — Harmony (@msiraldo) January 22, 2019

How about we use it to help the homeless here first — Timbo (@Timbo64957261) January 22, 2019

Fix the homeless problem first. Citizens first. — Mlep(clay)nos (@ecr712) January 22, 2019

Could we use this money for homeless US citizens? There are so many and they are our first obligation. — Matt (@astromattj) January 22, 2019

I sure hope he does the same for American citizen families living in California before illegals. — Brian Hodges 🇺🇸 (@BrianAHodges46) January 22, 2019

Another liberal/socialist putting illegal aliens in front of American citizens. Not my governor. #Impeach — Simigeology (@simigeology) January 22, 2019

OK. And now about that poop on the streets? — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) January 22, 2019

Because there aren't any poor homeless citizens? — Hypocrisy Detector (@beauxtx1) January 22, 2019

Apparently they need thousands of volunteers just to count the homeless in Los Angeles alone.

Good, everything working great in this state with the highest percentage of poor and near poor people, we can spare the cash. — Lex Jurgen (@MyTerribleWords) January 22, 2019

Why not? We have unlimited resources. — Hattori Hanzo (@Hattori_Hanzo23) January 22, 2019

Super. If we have so much flush cash, let's drop taxes so all can enjoy the state's progress. Then, we can take care of our kids and families. First. — steven c shepard (@scshepard) January 22, 2019

The state is broke. So spend money you don’t have to help illegals. And Phuck Americans. What a democrat. — Dr Spank Dawg (@spank_dr) January 22, 2019

Globalism at it's best. It's working great in France! Thanks for not putting us working class citizens first @GavinNewsom! California is falling apart and you want to bring more immigrants here for us to be taxed the hell out of. Great job! 👌🏾 — UniqueLaura (@UniqueLaura25) January 22, 2019

If the state has that much money how about a tax cut Gov. Nonsense — NicaPlaga (@LeonBz) January 22, 2019

Good one.

I hope he keeps raising California state taxes until Californians come to their senses. — DS (@mulecanter) January 22, 2019

He will; we’re not sure they will.

This is fine, as long as there are no FEDERAL funds used by way of subsides. — tony miller (@trment2015) January 22, 2019

I would move out of state for a better life! — Rebecca Sitter (@RebeccaSitter) January 22, 2019

He is using tax money for his profile improvement charity. Don’t matter to me. I live in Mass. 😂 #GoPats #BeatLA — John Wright (@jww372) January 22, 2019

We should just give them your address. — Sherry Hewitt (@SherryHewitt5) January 22, 2019

How many illegals can fit @kathygriffin 13,377 sq ft $10 mil mansion in the gated community of Bel Air ? The rich people of Los Angeles prize privacy and security. Unlike everyone, they can live in guarded, gated communities #BuildTheWallNow #KAGA #AmericansFirst — Zoney 😎 🌵 (@Zaney_Zoney) January 22, 2019

We have to ask: How’s that $77 billion high-speed rail project coming along?

