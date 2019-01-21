Now that unedited videos of the encounter between the Covington Catholic High School students and activist Nathan Phillips on the Lincoln Memorial steps have shown pretty conclusively that Phillips was the aggressor in the situation, a lot of people are rightfully taking down hot takes from a couple days previous.

Remember how blue-check Reza Aslan said he cried after seeing that Gillette commercial on toxic masculinity and then tweeted of the Covington student in the video, “Have you ever seen a more punchable face?”

Technology journalist and Recode co-founder Kara Swisher had also made a connection between the Gillette commercial and the Covington students, but now she says she’s “a complete dolt” for having tweeted it.

That was pretty harsh, but credit to Swisher for owning up to it.

And respect to her son, who still thinks that Gillette ad is “awful man-shaming.” She raised a smart kid there.

