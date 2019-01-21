Now that unedited videos of the encounter between the Covington Catholic High School students and activist Nathan Phillips on the Lincoln Memorial steps have shown pretty conclusively that Phillips was the aggressor in the situation, a lot of people are rightfully taking down hot takes from a couple days previous.

Remember how blue-check Reza Aslan said he cried after seeing that Gillette commercial on toxic masculinity and then tweeted of the Covington student in the video, “Have you ever seen a more punchable face?”

Technology journalist and Recode co-founder Kara Swisher had also made a connection between the Gillette commercial and the Covington students, but now she says she’s “a complete dolt” for having tweeted it.

And to all you aggrieved folks who thought this Gillette ad was too much bad-men-shaming, after we just saw it come to life with those awful kids and their fetid smirking harassing that elderly man on the Mall: Go fuck yourselves. https://t.co/ab7zqIuWbL — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) January 19, 2019

That was pretty harsh, but credit to Swisher for owning up to it.

I was a complete dolt to put up this and several other obnoxious tweets yesterday without waiting to see the whole video of the incident and I apologize to the kids from Kentucky unilaterally and also for using that clip to make another point about, of all things, a razor ad. — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) January 21, 2019

Just for the record, I still like the ad, even if my son thinks it is awful man-shaming. He’s wrong but he is right when he told me yesterday to “stop being mad on Twitter.” Also cursing: Bad. — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) January 21, 2019

Lastly, some called for me to apologize, so thanks except for those who also felt the need to also add that I look like Bruce Jenner (tho fair point). Others will not accept my apology, which is fine, so keep smacking as I can and should take it. — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) January 21, 2019

Wow, this is integrity. Well done. — Lauren Enriquez (@LNEnriquez) January 21, 2019

Thx — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) January 21, 2019

Uh, why are you apologizing? Yes, there was massive overreaction. Yes, there’s a more complete story. No, it doesn’t exonerate the kids. No, they shouldn’t be demonized but it’s surely a teachable moment for them. — Noman (@itnor1) January 21, 2019

Because I overreacted. — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) January 21, 2019

Bless you, faith restored. — Josh (@josh24601) January 21, 2019

Blessed be — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) January 21, 2019

You rock for posting a heartfelt “Oops-Oh-Shit”. It’s depressing to see how many public figures refuse to. — Enginerd32 (@timmerenginerd) January 21, 2019

This is a very good apology. Well done. — Eric Gordon (@Dalex_60) January 21, 2019

I really enjoy reading/listening to your content even though I often disagree with you. But almost nobody has the humility to walk anything back like this and damn it is nice to see. Respect. — Don T Bother (@fakeryanmills) January 21, 2019

And respect to her son, who still thinks that Gillette ad is “awful man-shaming.” She raised a smart kid there.

