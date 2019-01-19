In December, Sens. Mazie Hirono and Kamala Harris criticized the Knights of Columbus, saying the Catholic group promoted “extreme positions” and “opposed a woman’s right to choose.” The problem arose because of judicial nominee Brian Buescher’s Catholic faith and involvement with the Knights of Columbus, which does a massive amount of charity work.
Denying Buescher a seat because of his religious faith would be unconstitutional, which is why Sen. Ben Sasse this week introduced a resolution against such unconstitutional religious tests — but some on the Left thought it was some sort of “trap” and steered clear.
Hirono, in fact, doubled down, saying that Sasse had fallen in with the “alt-right.”
“If my colleague, the junior Senator from Nebraska, wants to embrace the alt-right’s position by offering this resolution, that is his business,” Hirono said.
Yes, Ben Sasse is alt-right. Go with that. “Mazie Hirono Doubles Down, Calling Religious Protections the ‘Alt-Right’s Position’” https://t.co/UjBW5ne1ah
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 19, 2019
LOL. Semi-literate Hawaiian Senator calls Ben Sasse "alt-right." https://t.co/XLySNk6ybF
— David Reaboi (@davereaboi) January 19, 2019
.@BenSasse has gone after the alt-right. @maziehirono is recklessly using the label “alt-right” to smear 2 million Catholics who volunteer in their communities. It’s laughably stupid, but it’s also insulting to the folks who face hate from the actual alt-right and neo-nazis. https://t.co/vElTB2iNob
— James Wegmann (@jameswegmann) January 19, 2019
This woman really is not bright if she thinks BEN SASSE(!!!!) is sympathetic to the alt-right. https://t.co/S07SKeYAbn
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 19, 2019
That is one of the dumbest takes on the planet.
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 19, 2019
It’s Mazie Hirono — what more needs to be said?
.@MazieHirono attacked a judicial nom for membership in Knights of Columbus @KofC. @BenSasse responded with S.Res.19 condemning religious tests. @MazieHirono accused @BenSasse of embracing the alt-right (LOL) & entered into the record an attack on @KofC by @Catholic4Choice (LOL). pic.twitter.com/Y9J8AoBzuB
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 19, 2019
I mean how dare we wonder whether she is being driven by a blinding hatred for the Knights of Columbus and by anti-Catholic animus when she has ***checks notes*** an organization driven by a blinding hatred for the Knights of Columbus and by anti-Catholic animus on her side!
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 19, 2019
LMAO it’s kinda like… “Mr. President, I rise in defense of my good character & my good name. In no way, shape, or form am I anti-Catholic & I take grave offense to any such suggestion!”
[ENTERS INTO THE OFFICIAL RECORD “WHY-THE-POPE-IS-ACKSHUALLY-THE-ANTI-CHRIST FOR DUMMIES”]
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 19, 2019
“How can ***I*** hate Catholicism if the only people I can find to back me up ***also*** hate Catholicism? They cancel eachother out. Makes you think!🤔🤔🤔”
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 19, 2019
And oh yes Ben “Alt Right” Sasse.
The most scorching hot take ever. pic.twitter.com/GxsXK3NjvW
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 19, 2019
.@MazieHirono IRL pic.twitter.com/faSosd8QVM
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 19, 2019
Introducing a resolution to reaffirm that unconstitutional religious tests are indeed unconstitutional is controversial in 2019.
Hirono is… ugh. Can’t put it into words.
— Steven 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇻🇦🏴☠️ (@SFlipp) January 19, 2019
"This woman really is not bright" … could have stopped right there.
Kavanaugh hearings exposed her as a lightweight and an extremist.
— Patrick McGuinness (@patmcguinness) January 19, 2019
I knew she wasn't bright after watching her Kavanaugh hearing input.
— Scotty B (@ScottishDuke) January 19, 2019
"alt-right" is the new "fascist".
To paraphrase George Orwell: "The term alt-right has now no meaning except in so far as it signifies something not desirable."
— AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) January 19, 2019
It's not that she's not bright (although that may be true). She's just being disingenuous, like all other leftists
— NY Yankee (@freedomcarolina) January 19, 2019
To be fair I think most already believed her a complete imbecile before this
— Matt J (@MattRJohnson_) January 19, 2019
BREAKING: She's not bright.
— One Swell Foop (@HmmInterdasting) January 19, 2019
The same woman who didn't know it's against the law to sneak into the U.S.https://t.co/vbLGCUN04w
— v (@vvt7777) January 19, 2019
Anyone who's not on the left is alt-right to these morons.
— The Silver Dragon ✝️🇺🇸 (@Calidreth) January 19, 2019
So, is she also calling Muslims Alt Right? I'm confused.
— JOOKIE (@JOOKIEJOON) January 19, 2019
Hirono should not pass go (or do anything else) until she's had a chance to read the US Constitution, particularly Article VI. Remedial education is in order, I think.
— 𝔴𝔶𝔠𝔩𝔦𝔣 (@wyclif) January 19, 2019
If @BenSasse is alt-right then we need a new name for the actual extremists. This is risible if you know anything about Senator Sasse.
— Mary Howle (née Green) (@MaryHowle) January 19, 2019
Hirono is a demagogic sleaze https://t.co/i3cQ8F359k
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 19, 2019
