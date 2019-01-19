In December, Sens. Mazie Hirono and Kamala Harris criticized the Knights of Columbus, saying the Catholic group promoted “extreme positions” and “opposed a woman’s right to choose.” The problem arose because of judicial nominee Brian Buescher’s Catholic faith and involvement with the Knights of Columbus, which does a massive amount of charity work.

Denying Buescher a seat because of his religious faith would be unconstitutional, which is why Sen. Ben Sasse this week introduced a resolution against such unconstitutional religious tests — but some on the Left thought it was some sort of “trap” and steered clear.

Hirono, in fact, doubled down, saying that Sasse had fallen in with the “alt-right.”

“If my colleague, the junior Senator from Nebraska, wants to embrace the alt-right’s position by offering this resolution, that is his business,” Hirono said.

Yes, Ben Sasse is alt-right. Go with that. “Mazie Hirono Doubles Down, Calling Religious Protections the ‘Alt-Right’s Position’” https://t.co/UjBW5ne1ah — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 19, 2019

LOL. Semi-literate Hawaiian Senator calls Ben Sasse "alt-right." https://t.co/XLySNk6ybF — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) January 19, 2019

.@BenSasse has gone after the alt-right. @maziehirono is recklessly using the label “alt-right” to smear 2 million Catholics who volunteer in their communities. It’s laughably stupid, but it’s also insulting to the folks who face hate from the actual alt-right and neo-nazis. https://t.co/vElTB2iNob — James Wegmann (@jameswegmann) January 19, 2019

This woman really is not bright if she thinks BEN SASSE(!!!!) is sympathetic to the alt-right. https://t.co/S07SKeYAbn — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 19, 2019

That is one of the dumbest takes on the planet. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 19, 2019

It’s Mazie Hirono — what more needs to be said?

.@MazieHirono attacked a judicial nom for membership in Knights of Columbus @KofC. @BenSasse responded with S.Res.19 condemning religious tests. @MazieHirono accused @BenSasse of embracing the alt-right (LOL) & entered into the record an attack on @KofC by @Catholic4Choice (LOL). pic.twitter.com/Y9J8AoBzuB — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 19, 2019

I mean how dare we wonder whether she is being driven by a blinding hatred for the Knights of Columbus and by anti-Catholic animus when she has ***checks notes*** an organization driven by a blinding hatred for the Knights of Columbus and by anti-Catholic animus on her side! — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 19, 2019

LMAO it’s kinda like… “Mr. President, I rise in defense of my good character & my good name. In no way, shape, or form am I anti-Catholic & I take grave offense to any such suggestion!” [ENTERS INTO THE OFFICIAL RECORD “WHY-THE-POPE-IS-ACKSHUALLY-THE-ANTI-CHRIST FOR DUMMIES”] — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 19, 2019

“How can ***I*** hate Catholicism if the only people I can find to back me up ***also*** hate Catholicism? They cancel eachother out. Makes you think!🤔🤔🤔” — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 19, 2019

And oh yes Ben “Alt Right” Sasse. The most scorching hot take ever. pic.twitter.com/GxsXK3NjvW — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 19, 2019

Introducing a resolution to reaffirm that unconstitutional religious tests are indeed unconstitutional is controversial in 2019.

Hirono is… ugh. Can’t put it into words. — Steven 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇻🇦🏴‍☠️ (@SFlipp) January 19, 2019

"This woman really is not bright" … could have stopped right there. Kavanaugh hearings exposed her as a lightweight and an extremist. — Patrick McGuinness (@patmcguinness) January 19, 2019

I knew she wasn't bright after watching her Kavanaugh hearing input. — Scotty B (@ScottishDuke) January 19, 2019

"alt-right" is the new "fascist". To paraphrase George Orwell: "The term alt-right has now no meaning except in so far as it signifies something not desirable." — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) January 19, 2019

It's not that she's not bright (although that may be true). She's just being disingenuous, like all other leftists — NY Yankee (@freedomcarolina) January 19, 2019

To be fair I think most already believed her a complete imbecile before this — Matt J (@MattRJohnson_) January 19, 2019

BREAKING: She's not bright. — One Swell Foop (@HmmInterdasting) January 19, 2019

The same woman who didn't know it's against the law to sneak into the U.S.https://t.co/vbLGCUN04w — v (@vvt7777) January 19, 2019

Anyone who's not on the left is alt-right to these morons. — The Silver Dragon ✝️🇺🇸 (@Calidreth) January 19, 2019

So, is she also calling Muslims Alt Right? I'm confused. — JOOKIE (@JOOKIEJOON) January 19, 2019

Hirono should not pass go (or do anything else) until she's had a chance to read the US Constitution, particularly Article VI. Remedial education is in order, I think. — 𝔴𝔶𝔠𝔩𝔦𝔣 (@wyclif) January 19, 2019

If @BenSasse is alt-right then we need a new name for the actual extremists. This is risible if you know anything about Senator Sasse. — Mary Howle (née Green) (@MaryHowle) January 19, 2019

Hirono is a demagogic sleaze https://t.co/i3cQ8F359k — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 19, 2019

