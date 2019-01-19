In case you missed it the other night, Twitchy reported on the increasing number of anecdotes shared by people who’d had some pretty political chats with TSA workers who aren’t receiving paychecks at the moment. Rep. Rashida Tlaib said she “broke down” after a TSA agent told her, “Don’t stop fighting. Keep it up.” Don’t stop fighting against securing the border? Whatever.

We’ve also heard from weeping D.C. cab drivers who are suffering due to the shutdown, and now Rep. Eric Swalwell, who has nukes and they’re legit, is relaying an exchange he had with a furloughed government worker.

So what this paralegal is saying on behalf of all furloughed federal workers is that they’d rather never get paid again than have Democrats approve $5.7 billion for a border wall? OK. Let’s keep this shutdown rolling.

Maybe the shutdown has just made Americans cynical, but Swalwell’s anecdote didn’t quite connect with a lot of people.

Well, on Saturday Speaker Nancy Pelosi had her “no” letter typed up before President Trump even announced his latest compromise, so …

