In case you missed it the other night, Twitchy reported on the increasing number of anecdotes shared by people who’d had some pretty political chats with TSA workers who aren’t receiving paychecks at the moment. Rep. Rashida Tlaib said she “broke down” after a TSA agent told her, “Don’t stop fighting. Keep it up.” Don’t stop fighting against securing the border? Whatever.

We’ve also heard from weeping D.C. cab drivers who are suffering due to the shutdown, and now Rep. Eric Swalwell, who has nukes and they’re legit, is relaying an exchange he had with a furloughed government worker.

Last night I helped volunteers serve dinner to furloughed federal workers. A paralegal with her daughter told me, “obviously, I want this shutdown to end ASAP. But please do not give in for a wall. That’s not America.” I handed her a hot sandwich with soup & promised I wouldn’t. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 18, 2019

So what this paralegal is saying on behalf of all furloughed federal workers is that they’d rather never get paid again than have Democrats approve $5.7 billion for a border wall? OK. Let’s keep this shutdown rolling.

Maybe the shutdown has just made Americans cynical, but Swalwell’s anecdote didn’t quite connect with a lot of people.

Didn't you make up a similar story a few days ago? — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) January 19, 2019

Gonna call bullshit on this. The year is 2019. Someone has audio or video of it. — DC Dude (@DCDude1776) January 19, 2019

Didn’t happen, liar. — Son of Liberty (@filiuslibertate) January 19, 2019

And everyone applauded? — Fisher of Meh 🐟 (@fisherofmeh) January 19, 2019

And then everyone clapped. https://t.co/20xkC4iQzz — Intense Thinker 🍹🍸 (Excelsior!!!✍💥💫) (@SlimdaddEladron) January 19, 2019

They all walked up to him and said "OH CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN!" and handed him their Mont Blancs — Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) January 19, 2019

You forgot about the applause, all the glorious applause. — Mully (@MulliganMully) January 19, 2019

NASA has confirmed that all of this virtue signalling can be seen from space. https://t.co/UyMgrXmdqS — Trumps megaphone (@Shelleypatriota) January 19, 2019

I'm assuming that in the movie the part will be played by Meryl Streep, and her hair will be perfectly coiffed, and her non-smear makeup will be unaffected by the solitary tear that rolls down her cheek, as an American flag falls to the floor behind her.https://t.co/fVA416WCK5 — Sean Smith (@SMSDispHERO) January 19, 2019

A paralegal told me "Obviously, Eric Swalwell is full of shit." https://t.co/rveCfk1Ele — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 19, 2019

Last night I wiped the feet of angel moms with my tears. A struggling single mom w/ 6 starving babies told me, "obviously, I want border security ASAP. But please do not give in for amnesty. That's not American." I served her a seven course meal w/ caviar and promised I wouldn't. https://t.co/7TkbsebnTe — Jason Willoughby 🏅 (@jpwilloughby) January 19, 2019

Well I certainly hope that sandwich and soup will hold her and her daughter over. She might want to start looking for another job before she becomes part of the dead weight that the RIF reductions take care of. — Chris Kennedy (@ChrisKennedy888) January 19, 2019

Things that definitely didn't happen https://t.co/6kYToke6jD — Jonathan H. (@__Orestes) January 19, 2019

If this wasn't in front of a camera, it didn't happen https://t.co/SMtNLB3kkI — Chief (@Savy_fan) January 19, 2019

Hahahaha stop making things up 😂😂😂 https://t.co/1KCvCRcnL7 — David St. Hilaire (@DavidStHilaire1) January 19, 2019

Today from the archive of anecdotes that definitely happened with "real people”. https://t.co/EFqEVhgcHY — m/ -=EdVT=- m/ (@CargoShortLife) January 19, 2019

Just as believable as all the crying TSA agents. https://t.co/XxPjL2ense — Austin Badg3rman Smith (@TheBadg3rman) January 19, 2019

Was this the same one that met Ocaso-Cortez in her office, or the one that patted down Tlaib? https://t.co/qcEBcqF900 — Dead Agent (@Recursion_Agent) January 19, 2019

Did you promise to use nuclear weapons on people who dont believe this happened — DRM (@JTMSDADDY) January 19, 2019

She was just worried you would nuke her if she exercised her constitutionally-protected civil rights and told you what she really feels. https://t.co/qfdZMIozZ6 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 19, 2019

Who y’all hire to write these sob stories? Maybe need to get a little more creative, because they all sound the same. Any word from anybody dying in the streets that does support the wall? Yeah, thought so v — Don't Have One (@JeffChanceUSA) January 19, 2019

Last night I did a PR grab & begrudgingly served dinner to furloughed federal workers. A paralegal & her kid told me, “I want this shutdown to end ASAP. Nancy is insane". I handed her a sandwich with some soup I spat in. #PelosiSchumerShutdown#ThanksNan✋

(I wore this disguise) pic.twitter.com/iegCTVkJAt — IRISHLADY_2018 (@IRISHLADY_2018) January 19, 2019

I want video with audio proof before I believe in your woke 6 year old. — Mac Truck 🤪 (@perpetnavigator) January 19, 2019

What kinda soup ? — JenniferV (@2cents4change) January 19, 2019

A hot sandwich and soup? Count me skeptical that furloughed federal workers would be having to go to your soup kitchen. Will you also be handing out coats and blankets? I think you should direct your volunteer spirit to the homeless. — B Hanson (@SCPioneer) January 19, 2019

Did the sandwich and soup have pistol grips? That would have made them more nutritious. — Chibi William Henry Harrison (@TobytheBeagle1) January 19, 2019

We’re into the realm of #FakeTweet now. Please! — Charles Browning (@ChasBrowning) January 19, 2019

We want a wall buddy — Rain Maker (@quallsterr) January 19, 2019

How about talking to the people who have lost loved ones to illegal aliens entering through an open border? Wonder what their opinion would be? Democrat obstruction is why you’re passing out sandwiches. Protect Americans. Oh yea, how did negotiations go today? — Brian Dreyer (@Bwdreyer) January 19, 2019

Well, on Saturday Speaker Nancy Pelosi had her “no” letter typed up before President Trump even announced his latest compromise, so …

Related: