We know this isn’t the kind of post that Twitchy readers want to see, but we think it’s important to post because 1) it’s gone viral in a big way, and 2) it’s important to get on record the number of conservatives who are appalled by this video, seeing how quick, say, Newsweek was to print a story on how many conservatives were “mocking” that video of a college-age Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing — every conservative we saw on Twitter said it actually made her look better and it was the worst hit-job ever.

So what we appear to have is members of a Catholic boys’ school, perhaps in Washington, D.C. for the March for Life, getting in the face of and mocking a Native American tribal elder and Vietnam veteran who was holding a ceremony on the Lincoln Memorial steps on what was also the day of the Indigenous People’s March.

And great, a bunch of them were wearing MAGA hats … thanks, guys, for the PR boost.

This MAGA loser gleefully bothering a Native American protestor at the Indigenous Peoples March. pic.twitter.com/jIb5K68vIs — Talia (@2020fight) January 19, 2019

It’s even worse when you see the full mob effect. pic.twitter.com/Oe7Zn5srOB — Lulu Says (@lulu_says2) January 19, 2019

This is elder Nathan Phillips, an Omaha elder who is also a Vietnam Veteran and former director of the Native Youth Alliance. He is a keeper of a sacred pipe and holds an annual ceremony honoring Native American veterans in the Arlington National Cemetery. I stand with him. pic.twitter.com/CplAvTlSQT — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) January 19, 2019

The kids are every bully you remember in high school. Raised by parents who teach hate and disrespect. — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) January 19, 2019

We're not related but this is my grandfather. This man is all our grandfather and must be respected as so. — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) January 19, 2019

Thank you for your service, Nathan Phillips. #hero — thunter (@TreeHugs23) January 19, 2019

OK, who wants to smack that kid already?

Man if there's a brat who needs the smirk removed from his face in the old school way it's the one in that photo. Reality can't shock him strongly enough. Keep it going viral so if he applies for a job or a school this photo and story follows him into his interview — Jim "Science-Based" Gobetz 🌊 (@aiki14) January 19, 2019

I just want to know why. If I had ever put myself that far into the face of an elder, I would have been slapped across the room. What gives these students the idea that they can insert themselves into other people’s space this way? The disrespect is galling. — Destiny Wallace (@destinycallzu) January 19, 2019

Tell you what; we’re going to skip over all the tweets blaming President Trump and/or Catholic schools for this, because we’d never finish the post, but let’s just say there are circumstances in which we wouldn’t mind seeing someone’s MAGA cap slapped off his head.

Nathan Philips of the Omaha Nation speaking on what happened from @/ka_ya11 IG. pic.twitter.com/XBf1kTf8a5 — Unceded Clothing (@UncededClothing) January 19, 2019

Covington Catholic High School has since protected its Twitter feed, but plenty are passing around photos of the group. Yeah, they’re minors, but they really need to feel the consequences of this crap.

Unbelievably disturbing scenes/videos of high school kids mocking Native American elders on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial yesterday. https://t.co/jUtEgMGCFY — Joe Heim (@JoeHeim) January 19, 2019

What an absolute moron. You get what you get kid. You earned it. https://t.co/PADXhPAOx5 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 19, 2019

What a jerk that kid is. — Robyn Coggins (@Bzboyzmom) January 19, 2019

Kid needs an ass whipping.

Looked like they all did. — Rooster (@Airb0rne4325) January 19, 2019

Take comfort in knowing that he’ll do that crap to the wrong person one day and be taught a painful lesson. https://t.co/QtytSreUO9 — RBe (@RBPundit) January 19, 2019

Only a matter of time. — Robyn Coggins (@Bzboyzmom) January 19, 2019

I'd love for parents to show their kids this video so they can see just how awful the kids in this video look. But then I realize how many adults are acting like these kids lately and realize it only gets worse from here. pic.twitter.com/ZHItaj0Ue7 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 19, 2019

I truly don’t understand how anyone can act this way. — BbMoody (@bbmoody1) January 19, 2019

I’ve always taught my kids to do the right thing when no one is watching. These kids are doing the wrong thing with the whole world watching. — Jennifer Tammaro (@Jennanjack) January 19, 2019

The dumbass kid mocking Native Americans is going to be a bigger outrage and national scandal with more accountability than the media establishment making up and spreading a story or senior Democrats associating with antisemites and regurgitating Nazi rhetoric. Buckle up. — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) January 19, 2019

Yep, thanks for feeding liberals red meat just by standing there like a douchebag and disrespecting a veteran for absolutely no good reason. Burn that hat.

Editor’s note: A lot of people are posting photos trying to identify students by name, but we’re not going to do that because it already looks like some people have pilloried the wrong kid in their quest for justice. We’re not going to try to do a forensic analysis; we just hope the school takes action.