The Hill has a brief write-up Thursday about Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase, a Republican, who has started open carrying her .38 revolver on the floor of the Senate. Morgan Gstalter reports for The Hill that Chase began carrying openly after a colleague was confronted by a group of pro-sanctuary city protesters, and the gun acts as a deterrent to those who would get in her face.

Gstalter adds that “the Virginia state Capitol, in Richmond, has lax gun rules and gun-toting visitors are allowed in if they have a concealed-carry permit, the [Washington] Post reported.” Of course the Washington Post would call just about anything less than a total ban “lax rules.”

Matthew Sheffield also writes for The Hill.

Virginia legislator openly carries her gun on state senate floor https://t.co/b3tuwJdY55 — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) January 17, 2019

Just notable. Not something that happens that often, as far as we know. — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) January 17, 2019

So? So? SO IT'S AWESOME! — The Official Robb of 2019 (@ItsRobbAllen) January 17, 2019

Probably a good idea with all the leftist loons out there. — Doog woof (@G_DeeBLT) January 17, 2019

Good for her. — Don Cheech (@donciccio807) January 17, 2019

Is it leagal to do that? If so, what’s the big deal? — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) January 17, 2019

Are you going to be ok? — Alaska Bot (@attyrik) January 17, 2019

