The Hill has a brief write-up Thursday about Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase, a Republican, who has started open carrying her .38 revolver on the floor of the Senate. Morgan Gstalter reports for The Hill that Chase began carrying openly after a colleague was confronted by a group of pro-sanctuary city protesters, and the gun acts as a deterrent to those who would get in her face.
Gstalter adds that “the Virginia state Capitol, in Richmond, has lax gun rules and gun-toting visitors are allowed in if they have a concealed-carry permit, the [Washington] Post reported.” Of course the Washington Post would call just about anything less than a total ban “lax rules.”
