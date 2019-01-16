Yes, the Women’s March is still a thing, even though it’s lost the official support of such major players as the DNC and the SPLC. But despite the government shutdown, the Women’s March will be marching “straight up to the White House gates,” which makes us glad for metal barriers.

Tamika D. Mallory, who just can’t quit Louis Farrakhan, has a special message for everyone:

This Saturday the Women’s March is headed to Washington, DC and we invite you to be with us. If it was easy, everyone would be doing it. Struggle is exactly that…it’s a struggle! #womenswave #womensmarch #jan19 pic.twitter.com/IMYwQgGksI — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) January 15, 2019

And now, the hammer drop:

The March for Life is this Friday. Unlike the Women’s March, they welcome Jews and babies. https://t.co/KH7qmBpmom — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) January 16, 2019

For me, it’s not a struggle to be a woman. Also, I didn’t hear you include Pro-life or Christian Women, Tamika. The March is about Celebrating Abortions because that’s truly what matters to you! Abortions have nothing to do with being a woman. You are ending “the woman”. — geez_louise (@donnalouises) January 16, 2019

Abortion is minority genocide. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) January 16, 2019

Remember at the first Women’s March when the leadership specifically excluded a pro-life group of women who wanted to participate?

Wasn’t invited 🙄 I wish she would of named some of the dangerous things that have been happening. The attack on our liberties and freedom of speech is one. I would love to know what rights they are fighting for. Back in the day, people used to need a real reason to march and cry — LisaMarie🇺🇸 (@EvryDayRederick) January 16, 2019

At the :37 mark she left out white women?!? — Angela 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 (@angela_koko16) January 16, 2019

❤️❤️❤️ This toxic male supports you 100%! — Asturian (@Wave1972) January 16, 2019

The woman's march is on life support — tim wopel (@TimWopel) January 16, 2019

Sorry. I don't hang with racists and bigots, but you do you.https://t.co/mFATw188JC — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) January 16, 2019

Isn't this sponsored or affiliated with a hate group though? — Guardian Devil (@DeafChamber) January 16, 2019

The SPLC thinks so.

There sure are some shady characters leading that march — Jacob (@Jack80803) January 16, 2019

NOPE — Sapphire (@xuetas) January 16, 2019

I think a clear and efficient condemnation would go a long way. This whole thing gets the side eye otherwise. — Adam (@scorpiusjones) January 16, 2019

I think it would have at one point but I think this horse is out of the barn now. — Ryan M (@RyanTreeFiddy) January 16, 2019

It’s a struggle to condemn Farrakhan apparently. — John Rennhack (@johnrennhack) January 16, 2019

“I want you to hear it from me, I oppose homophobia, transphobia & antisemitism in all of its forms as displayed by misogynistic man that I called GOAT. He did good, yes,but his statements at events that I’ve attended, are repulsive and I condemn it unequivocally.” Not THAT hard! — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) January 16, 2019

She won't say that – it's not even close to enough. Mallory & the others need to disassociate completely from NOI and they will not. — Donny Donowitz' Lego Echo (@The_Bear_Jew18) January 16, 2019

It appears the women’s march will not go down without a (tone deaf) fight. — thought criminal (@herThoughtCrime) January 16, 2019

Wonder which march will get national media coverage?

