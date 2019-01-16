Yes, the Women’s March is still a thing, even though it’s lost the official support of such major players as the DNC and the SPLC. But despite the government shutdown, the Women’s March will be marching “straight up to the White House gates,” which makes us glad for metal barriers.

Tamika D. Mallory, who just can’t quit Louis Farrakhan, has a special message for everyone:

And now, the hammer drop:

FATALITY.

Trending

Remember at the first Women’s March when the leadership specifically excluded a pro-life group of women who wanted to participate?

The SPLC thinks so.

Wonder which march will get national media coverage?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionanti-SemitismKimberly RossLouis FarrakhanMarch for LifeWomen's March