We’re pretty sure we’ve heard more today about Karen Pence accepting a teaching gig at a private Christian school than we have about the arrest of a man who planned to attack the White House and other federal buildings but was caught by the FBI — not that religion had anything to do with the latter story. It would be wrong to assume the man’s motivation.

WGCL-TV reports:

A 21-year-old from Cumming is facing serious charges after federal agencies say he planned to attack the White House.

The suspect, identified as Hasher Jallal Taheb, is charged with intent to destroy by fire or explosives a building owned by the U.S.

According to a criminal complaint, an anonymous tip was reported to local law enforcement in March 2018. The tipster stated Taheb had become “radicalized, changed his name, and made plans to travel abroad.”

Taheb was arrested Wednesday January 16 in Buford. FBI agents say he arranged to exchange vehicles for three semi-automatic assault rifles, three explosive devices with remote initiation and one AT-4.

