We’re pretty sure we’ve heard more today about Karen Pence accepting a teaching gig at a private Christian school than we have about the arrest of a man who planned to attack the White House and other federal buildings but was caught by the FBI — not that religion had anything to do with the latter story. It would be wrong to assume the man’s motivation.

BREAKING: Islamist terrorist Hasher Jallal Taheb from Atlanta charged for plan to attack White House tomorrow and had plans to travel abroad. https://t.co/AUwUPQksN7 — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) January 16, 2019

US Attorney's Office and FBI: Hasher Jallal Taheb, 21, of Georgia, arrested for allegedly planning to attack the White House and other federal buildings in Washington, DC; community tip led to arrest; believe he was acting on his own. — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 16, 2019

Court documents allege Taheb wanted to attack, but he did not know how to do so, and had no weapons or explosives, but was arrested today after accepting weapons from people he thought were like-minded but were actually FBI undercover operatives – @PeteWilliamsNBC — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 16, 2019

Atlanta U.S. Atty Bjay Pak says Hasher Taheb, 21, of Cumming, wanted to attack the White House with IEDs & an anti-tank rocket. FBI SAC Chris Hacker says a tip identifies Taheb, who had hand-drawn West Wing floor plans and was willing to trade his car for explosives @wsbradio pic.twitter.com/lbDDYjlIbZ — Veronica Waters (@MissVWaters) January 17, 2019

Hasher Jallal Taheb: DC attack suspect had hand-drawn diagram of West Wing https://t.co/b9CcLgcFGQ — WHIO-TV (@whiotv) January 16, 2019

Suspect met with undercover FBI agent in parking lot at a store in Buford, Georgia TODAY! https://t.co/BYyJKYEakg — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 16, 2019

Two religions oppose gay marriage. One also has a blowing-up-stuff problem. Guess which one the media condemns. https://t.co/bp6CrK2gHy — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 16, 2019

WGCL-TV reports:

A 21-year-old from Cumming is facing serious charges after federal agencies say he planned to attack the White House. The suspect, identified as Hasher Jallal Taheb, is charged with intent to destroy by fire or explosives a building owned by the U.S. According to a criminal complaint, an anonymous tip was reported to local law enforcement in March 2018. The tipster stated Taheb had become “radicalized, changed his name, and made plans to travel abroad.” … Taheb was arrested Wednesday January 16 in Buford. FBI agents say he arranged to exchange vehicles for three semi-automatic assault rifles, three explosive devices with remote initiation and one AT-4.

Huh … will we ever discover his motive?

So, its surprising he was not white, right? — Patricia Marie (@pmo1346) January 16, 2019

That’s where Gillette has shown us to look for signs of toxic masculinity like blowing stuff up.

What is it with these Southerners? — … (@BillyInUSA) January 16, 2019

