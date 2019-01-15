Trump’s attorney general pick William Barr is still being grilled by senators, and the usual suspects are doing their best to grandstand (for example, Mazie Hirono is going the sexual harassment route).

Sen. Cory “Spartacus” Booker came prepared to grill Barr on incarceration rates, and he’d done his homework.

William Barr *literally* wrote & published a book called "The Case for More Incarceration" while leading the Department of Justice. Found a copy in a law library. It's real. The fight for criminal justice reform has made so much progress – we can't let forces take us back. pic.twitter.com/pTwHohVwiJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 15, 2019

“Literally!”

Today is the confirmation hearing on William Barr, Trump's pick for AG. I have objections. Take for example, this awful claim from Barr:

“The benefits of increased incarceration would be enjoyed disproportionately by black Americans living in inner cities.” Absolutely not. ❌ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 15, 2019

At one point Barr brought up the crime rate in Chicago, which did not please Booker, who warned Barr to be careful about the language he used regarding Chicago, as it raised a lot of “racial fears or racial concerns.”

.@CoryBooker tells Barr: "When you talk about Chicago in the way you just did [saying it's okay to lock up people for drug offenses], it brings up racial fears or racial concerns." Barr says he thinks that "overall, the system is working." pic.twitter.com/IMv8aKgMAC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 15, 2019

Whoa. @CoryBooker at Barr just now: "I think it's very important that you… understand the implications for the language you're using which brings up the language of race. When you talk about Chicago in the way you just did, it brings up racial fears or racial concerns " — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) January 15, 2019

But isn’t “over-incarceration” a serious problem? Here’s someone not imaginary to whom Booker might want to talk:

