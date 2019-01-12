Democrats sure do put a lot of faith in billboards. Claude Taylor’s Mad Dog PAC, for example, put up “The NRA is a terrorist organization” after the Parkland shooting, and now Scott Dworkin’s Democratic Coalition has put up its first billboard in Kentucky demanding that Sen. Mitch McConnell end the government shutdown.

Our first billboard in Lexington, KY is up! The #MitchShutdown is in Mitch's hands, as he can simply pass the same bills he passed unanimously last month and put this squarely on Trump. Tell him to do his job. Help us put up more billboards here: https://t.co/i8nBdulS39 #NoWall pic.twitter.com/2yEYdEHbdg — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 10, 2019

Dworkin writes over at his donation page:

We can end this shutdown right away if McConnell and enough Republicans join every Democrat in the Senate to fully fund the government, without the outrageous $5 billion for Trump’s border wall. It is time to put political partisanship aside and end the government shutdown. The border wall is divisive, expensive and outrageous – and it is unspeakably cruel to hold federal employees hostage because of it. You must stand up to Trump and McConnell now.

“Time to put partisanship aside” … that’s a good one.

Nevertheless, Democrats are pretty jazzed that there’s one billboard up so far putting the screws to McConnell:

I'm looking forward to spotting this, but just a heads up… Lexington and Louisville are majority blue, it's rural KY that keeps electing Mitch. 🤞 they've grown weary enough by now though. — Marcie Crim (@marciecrim) January 10, 2019

Exit question:

Hey, if Democrats want to spend their money funding billboards rather than Democrat campaigns, we’re all for it.

