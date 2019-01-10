Ana Navarro might want to break out some nail polish or something and do her toes, because she won’t want to hear about a stabbing incident involving three alleged MS-13 gang members who entered the United States illegally but were released from custody by federal judges.

UPDATE: Police say the three MS-13 members accused of stabbing a teen on Long Island all entered the U.S. illegally https://t.co/kIxtVVsaBq — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) January 10, 2019

ABC 7 reports:

[19-year-old Ramon Arevalo] Lopez and two other suspects, 20-year-old Nobeli Montes Zuniga and 17-year-old Oscar Canales Molina, were charged with second-degree assault. Police said they had blood on their clothing and hands during the arrest. Molina was found with two knives, one in each of his socks. According to police, Lopez entered the United States illegally on December 8, 2016. He was picked up by the Department of Homeland Security in October 2017, but a federal judge released him from custody in June. Zuniga and Molina entered the country illegally as unaccompanied minors. Molina was picked up by DHS in July 2017 but released by a federal district judge in November 2017.

Police said a 16-year-old was stabbed in an attack by three MS-13 members from his high school — which again leads us to ask, what are 20-year-olds doing in high school? And what are illegal immigrants doing in the United States?

Well, I certainly hope they can get free medical care from mayor DeBlasio — Robert Silverman (@RobertYellowmz3) January 10, 2019

And probably a Defense Attorney — Roberta (@aprongirl1960) January 11, 2019

All three RELEASED previously, after being picked up by DHS in 2017…the judges should be indicted! @ABC7NY — Lady Goodman (@LadyGoodman3) January 10, 2019

if only there was some sort of.. like.. barrier or something to prevent people from sneaking in.. now theres a million dollar idea! — steelers_fan23 (@steelers_fan23) January 10, 2019

But Pelosi says they are Gods children — Craig Gardner (@ciesaro) January 10, 2019

And I’m sure they are all welcome at Pelosi, Schumer, & AOC’s house for a slumber party! — Deborah Alexander (@DLeighAlexander) January 11, 2019

Mayor DeBlosio will take them in. Give them protection. — Bill Reese (@EngCo38) January 10, 2019

They don't send us their best, folks. — Paxton Fudge 🦅 (@paxtonfudge) January 10, 2019

Anna Navvaro Comments on the Stabbing pic.twitter.com/ivzLDrFi6q — JBFazz1213 (@JBFazz1213) January 11, 2019

But @Acosta and the media are saying this isn't a problem…. — Flurypd (@FluryPD) January 10, 2019

Jim Acosta is on it I'm sure. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) January 10, 2019

So they’re here illegally, known to be in a violent gang, and they’re attending a local school? Wtf? — CMB (@cmbrva) January 10, 2019

Don’t expect them to so their homework assignments anytime soon . #BuildtheDamnWallNow — Michael (@Ronsoco67) January 10, 2019

Three more upstanding citizens just trying to make a better life for themselves and their families. The other teens must have jumped on their knife, no doubt just a misunderstanding. smdh — Don (@Skywtchr) January 11, 2019

It’s obligatory that we have MSNBC’s Joy Reid remind us that MS-13 is just some “phantom bogeyman” Trump made up to scare white people.

MS-13 are the new New Black Panthers: a phantom bogeyman Trumpists will fear abjectly without ever actually encountering any. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 30, 2017

