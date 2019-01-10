Ana Navarro might want to break out some nail polish or something and do her toes, because she won’t want to hear about a stabbing incident involving three alleged MS-13 gang members who entered the United States illegally but were released from custody by federal judges.

ABC 7 reports:

[19-year-old Ramon Arevalo] Lopez and two other suspects, 20-year-old Nobeli Montes Zuniga and 17-year-old Oscar Canales Molina, were charged with second-degree assault.

Police said they had blood on their clothing and hands during the arrest. Molina was found with two knives, one in each of his socks.

According to police, Lopez entered the United States illegally on December 8, 2016. He was picked up by the Department of Homeland Security in October 2017, but a federal judge released him from custody in June.

Zuniga and Molina entered the country illegally as unaccompanied minors. Molina was picked up by DHS in July 2017 but released by a federal district judge in November 2017.

Police said a 16-year-old was stabbed in an attack by three MS-13 members from his high school — which again leads us to ask, what are 20-year-olds doing in high school? And what are illegal immigrants doing in the United States?

Trending

It’s obligatory that we have MSNBC’s Joy Reid remind us that MS-13 is just some “phantom bogeyman” Trump made up to scare white people.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DHSillegal immigrantsLong IslandMS-13releasedstabbing