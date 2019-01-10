As Twitchy reported, President Trump said Wednesday night that he has an “absolute right” to declare a national emergency at the border if Democrats don’t give him funding for a border wall. Sen. Lindsey Graham was skeptical, but on Thursday he changed his tune and put out a statement encouraging the President to use emergency powers to build the wall.

A lot of Democrats are piping up and telling the GOP to be careful what they wish for. What would stop a Democrat president from declaring a national emergency over climate change or mass shootings, for example? Sen. Chris Murphy sounded the warning:

Ah, so that’s the top priority on their list.

Or not?

And it’s not like Democrat presidents haven’t invoked the National Emergencies Act; as CNN reported, there are currently 31 active national emergencies, 13 of which were declared by President Pen and Phone.

