As Twitchy reported, President Trump said Wednesday night that he has an “absolute right” to declare a national emergency at the border if Democrats don’t give him funding for a border wall. Sen. Lindsey Graham was skeptical, but on Thursday he changed his tune and put out a statement encouraging the President to use emergency powers to build the wall.
A lot of Democrats are piping up and telling the GOP to be careful what they wish for. What would stop a Democrat president from declaring a national emergency over climate change or mass shootings, for example? Sen. Chris Murphy sounded the warning:
Hey Republicans, someday soon there will be a Democratic president. And once you open the “national emergency” bottle, the genie doesn’t go back in.
Betcha you could build a single payer health care system faster than a wall with Mexico. Just sayin.
Ah, so that’s the top priority on their list.
You already tried to build that healthcare system and you failed so bad at it my dude that the country turned to an eccentric reality TV star to fix it. You’re not making the point you think you are.
lol imagine thinking this is why Trump got elected. https://t.co/DoAPjHAoKI
It is. https://t.co/5TnZK9Gj1S
Or not?
Good point. Trump got elected because you nominated Hillary.
Yeah, pretty accurate
It’s true though.
It's why I voted for him instead if her.
It is part of why he was elected, yes.
Yep , it is
Yea, pretty much it is. He nailed it.
Imagine thinking that it wasn’t.
It is.
Imagine the ratio on your tweet wasn't brutal
But it is
Now that's a good point. The Democrats were so bad that half of America voted for the orange guy known for saying "You're Fired" – That takes some sinking in to really realize what happened.
Donald Trump’s presidency is Barack Obama’s legacy.
What professional uses “betcha”?
Second, after ACA vote didn’t obama lose some 1000 political seats?
Democrats lecturing about setting precedents lulz
Harry Reid opened the “nuclear option” bottle in the Senate and the genie that came out was Neil Gorsuch.
Also, don’t think for one minute the Democrats won’t have that genie out of bottle the minute they have the presidency. Regardless if Trump does it first or not.
See your man @BarackObama and DACA for the executive move that should have been handled by Congress. There’s your genie, genius.
Amd when there is a Dem Pres, we will attack them as illegitimate and assault the institution every day. Just like you. That is your legacy.
And it’s not like Democrat presidents haven’t invoked the National Emergencies Act; as CNN reported, there are currently 31 active national emergencies, 13 of which were declared by President Pen and Phone.
You’re my hero, @redsteeze. Perfect response.
