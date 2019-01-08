While news networks are fretting over having to carry the president’s address live Tuesday night and others are freaking out, certain that Trump’s eight-minute speech will lead to martial law and a civil war, Rep. Dan Crenshaw is tweeting some common sense points in favor of some sort of border wall.

We found it refreshingly hysteria-free, so we thought you might too.

Tonight, the President will be speaking on border security. Some things to keep in mind: 1) The problems on the border need to be addressed. 400,000 illegal aliens being apprehended per year while crossing an open border is completely unsustainable. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) January 9, 2019

2) The problem must be solved in a multi-faceted way. Physical barriers are a necessary part of that solution. Just ask the migrant caravan when they arrived in Tijuana, where the wall prevented them from overrunning our border agents. Walls mitigate movement. Period. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) January 9, 2019

3) Walls are necessary, but of course we recognize that they aren’t the only solution. Some places require different methods, as the President’s plan recognizes. Drones, sensors, more patrols, etc. It all works together, and physical barriers are a part of that. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) January 9, 2019

4) A wall in one location frees up manpower resources in another. This is important when understanding why we are okay with building in some areas and waiting on others. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) January 9, 2019

5) Dismissing a wall or fence as an “ineffective” or “4th century” solution is an attempt to undermine the plan without providing any logical reasoning. Don’t succumb to lazy arguments. Let’s think this through, and reopen the government with adequate funding for border security. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) January 9, 2019

Democrats have taken such a hard and unreasonable stand against any kind of physical barrier along the border that now ANY common-sense mix of barriers and technology will now be considered a political loss for them. Truth is, no one loses. Let’s negotiate. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 9, 2019

There really does seem to be plenty of room for compromise between the two parties here — if only Speaker Nancy Pelosi would stop calling a wall an “immorality.”

If President Trump said he would remove all walls and fences from the border, they would complain about that too. Party of empty chairs and division. That is the democrats. — Dan (@Dman1_1976) January 9, 2019

Dan the fact that you are patient enough to explain to moronic liberals that, yes, high walls do in fact restrict the flow of illegal immigration/drug trafficking is both great and a sad commentary on the mushy brains in #TheResistance — BK (@BKactual) January 9, 2019

If it’s OK with news gatekeeper Oliver Darcy, can we start a national conversation about this? Starting with the president’s address?

