While news networks are fretting over having to carry the president’s address live Tuesday night and others are freaking out, certain that Trump’s eight-minute speech will lead to martial law and a civil war, Rep. Dan Crenshaw is tweeting some common sense points in favor of some sort of border wall.

We found it refreshingly hysteria-free, so we thought you might too.

There really does seem to be plenty of room for compromise between the two parties here — if only Speaker Nancy Pelosi would stop calling a wall an “immorality.”

If it’s OK with news gatekeeper Oliver Darcy, can we start a national conversation about this? Starting with the president’s address?

