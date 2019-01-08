We seem to be looking at a picture of a Facebook post here with no way to determine when it was posted, but it reads, “Submitted without comment. 8th grade English in Brooklyn today.” We’d like to believe it’s a fake, but we’re 99.9 percent sure it’s real.

The instructions to the students read: “Use either the categories that were discussed in class or others connected to your identity wheel and answer the question below. How is your identity impacted by systems of oppression? FILL THE PAGE!”

“Your identity wheel?” What sort of English class is this?

Would be interesting to see if there were any English textbooks, or if those were burned having been written by white male colonizers.

