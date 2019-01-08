We seem to be looking at a picture of a Facebook post here with no way to determine when it was posted, but it reads, “Submitted without comment. 8th grade English in Brooklyn today.” We’d like to believe it’s a fake, but we’re 99.9 percent sure it’s real.

When @jordanbpeterson's wife told me 18-months ago that elementary school students in Canada were assigned to identify the oppressor and the oppressed in various situations, it seemed outlandish to me. She said it would soon happen everywhere. She was right. pic.twitter.com/DIeP1S3pGC — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) January 8, 2019

The instructions to the students read: “Use either the categories that were discussed in class or others connected to your identity wheel and answer the question below. How is your identity impacted by systems of oppression? FILL THE PAGE!”

“Your identity wheel?” What sort of English class is this?

All I hear: “Please scrutinize the world outside yourself negatively and then carry that negativity inward to shape a new “self.” — Matt Mehan (@MTMehan) January 8, 2019

Its interesting how it says you identity and not your life. Its about putting people in boxes not addressing the substance of their lives, the way they are actually experiences subjectively or any real objective analysis — Pythagasaurus (@Pythagasaurus2) January 8, 2019

This fits the pattern of victim based identity politics.

It is now a race to the bottom of the victim hierarchy to be the most oppressed person in the room. This way no one can displace them & steal their spotlight making them the oppressor.

This culture of victimhood has MASSIVE implications for society and thus capital markets. Few are paying attention. That's a mistake — Capitalist Exploits (@capitalistexp) January 8, 2019

Since there was a discussion in class and the students filled out an “identity wheel,” perhaps they were doing a diversity and inclusion module of curriculum, or had a diversity consultant come in. Would be interesting to see what the other material & classroom instruction was. — Maria Chong (@mariachong) January 8, 2019

Would be interesting to see if there were any English textbooks, or if those were burned having been written by white male colonizers.

My 11 year old was asked to write her pronouns on her name tag at her public middle school in Manhattan. — Leah McSweeney (@LeahMcSweeney) January 8, 2019

