Sen. Elizabeth Warren kicked off the new year by leaving her constituents and Washington, D.C. in the rear-view mirror and heading straight to Iowa to kick off her 2020 presidential campaign, and as Twitchy reported, members of the media were there to make fawning “she persisted” comments after her microphone went out and she just kept talking (word is the crowd was small enough she didn’t need a microphone).

As everyone knows, Warren took a DNA test and released the results to great fanfare earlier this year, as they proved she had Native American ancestry — although probably less Native American ancestry than any white American citizen plucked at random. But at least it was an attempt to get out from under that mess.

People are still curious, though, and Warren was asked in Iowa Saturday about her DNA test at a stop in, appropriately enough, Sioux City.

Elizabeth Warren in Iowa addresses the DNA test: "I am not a person of color. I am not a citizen of a tribe. Tribal citizenship is very different from ancestry. Tribes — and only tribes — determine tribal citizenship, and I respect that difference." https://t.co/rmLnMV9F6z — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 5, 2019

“I am not a person of color.” — Elizabeth Warren in Iowa todat — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) January 5, 2019

I wonder what gave it away? — CVBruce (@CVBruce) January 5, 2019

It was big of her to admit she’s not a person of color — boy, did she have us fooled! — but did that seem like a bit of weasel language to you? “Tribal citizenship is very different from ancestry.”

Warren learned that the hard way when representatives of the Cherokee nation made it perfectly clear in a statement that she was not a member, despite what you read in “Pow Wow Chow.” Notice, though, how her statement leaves room for her original claim that she has Native American ancestry; maybe 1/2024th of it, but still. Is she still sticking to the idea that she’s somehow Native American?

This seems like it shouldn’t be a big deal, but if someone can’t even fess up about their obvious lack of native heritage, is that really a person who should be president? Just say you were wrong, apologize, and move on, Senator Warren! WTF?!https://t.co/sHc5dtL1hb — Steve Cox (@RealSteveCox) January 5, 2019

she's going to spend much of the year discussing this – she was a fool to bring it up to begin with. — tom murray (@twm3823) January 5, 2019

Why why why why. She has the worst political inclinations to be talking about off topic things. — T. of the resistance (@enlighten_me2) January 5, 2019

Because a potential voter asked, and he’s certainly not the last.

She left out the part where she lied about it to get a big paycheck. — Bill Ferris (@cwferris) January 5, 2019

Yet, you stole a set aside. How does that work? — Historical Smoker (@temersonb) January 5, 2019

Now ask her to explain how that jives with things she's claimed in the past. Maybe you could ask her to sign a copy of "Pow Wow Chow" for you. — 🇺🇸Night Wood✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) January 5, 2019

“This DNA story keeps getting worse for Elizabeth Warren” will be next. — Jeff Barnosky (@jeffbarnosky) January 5, 2019

Well, it’s certainly not going to get any better.

