As Twitchy reported Wednesday, a commission created to investigate the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last February released a 446-page report, which included a recommendation that “teachers who volunteer and undergo training be allowed to carry guns.”

Thanks probably to the timing of the report’s release, there wasn’t much of a progressive freakout over the idea of arming teachers. But monitoring Twitter is what we do, and it’s unbelievable how many people think that conservatives want ALL teachers armed and REQUIRED to carry a gun, which has never, ever been on the table.

Hey, if teachers want to keep a bucket of rocks or a stash of hockey pucks in the classroom to throw at a potential gunman, so be it. But Andrew Pollack, father of shooting victim Meadow Pollack, reminds us that no, no one is suggesting just handing out firearms to every teacher.

There are so many great recommendations in this report and the only thing MSM will focus on is arming teachers.

They fail to recognize the program is VOLUNTARY, highly SELECTIVE and requires RIGOROUS training and standards. #FixIt https://t.co/60JjafXgKN — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) January 3, 2019

And he’s right. According to the Sun-Sentinel (which has done great work covering the aftermath of the Parkland shooting long after other outlets moved on), the 446-page report “also calls for laws to be changed to allow school districts to raise taxes for security improvements and to require rather than simply permit mental health providers to notify law enforcement if a patient threatens anyone with harm.”

And yes, it recommends that teachers who volunteer to be armed undergo rigorous training to respond to a school shooter.

The MSM is aligned with those who only have an agenda to push, and it isn't assuring the safety of children in schools. It's sad, but it's factual. — Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) January 3, 2019

Anyone with common sense should know it's voluntary, not mandatory! MSM-More Stupid Messaging! They need to be fixed! — Shirley Blanchard (@Shirley39131966) January 3, 2019

The "arming teachers" scoop is low hanging fruit, and fits their narrative.

I've advocated for this in my school district, to no avail. — Shield Defense (@1ShieldDefense) January 3, 2019

They don't care Andrew. They only care for pushing their agenda.

If nothing else Trump has exposed them for the snakes they are. — Greg Fairchild (@FairchildGreg) January 3, 2019

You are exactly right. I’ve encountered many actual teachers on here that believe the schools want to FORCE them to carry guns. I can’t believe people that GD dumb are allowed to teach. — Unwitting Conspiracist (@yestradamous) January 3, 2019

If it doesn’t fit the narrative of MSM or the left, they will ignore — Darci Morgan (@DarciMorgan4) January 3, 2019

You know, as someone who grew up on a dozen different Army bases – I STILL don't get what the issue is with armed teachers or on site armed police. We had an MP station right on the base block our schools were on. They carried -16's, and it NEVER made us feel "triggered". — Beware the Thought Police (@DangerousThTs) January 3, 2019

Any bullet sent the way of a deranged young school shooter by anyone who is armed will save lives. These are not combat-hardened veterans, they are kids. Even if the rounds go into the ceiling above his head to avoid other kids it will give him pause and quite likely stop him. — Robert Bruce (@HRMRobertBruce) January 3, 2019

Unfortunately, Democrats are so focused on gun control, they won’t act on any recommendations that would save lives. — Jeanne_Covfefe🇺🇸 (@jeanne_returns) January 3, 2019

There are also 7 Non-Lethal ways to arm teachers that they will completely ignore. — Jim Roach (@IowaIndBlog) January 3, 2019

Here's what the report should say:

1. Remove Sheriff Israel with cause.

2. Remove Robert Runcie with cause.

3. Get rid of SROs & Guardians. They're fat & political.

4. Rotate SWAT through the schools. My kids don't need a traffic monitor. They need armed guards. — Portobelo Tondan ⏳ (@TondanUpadat) January 3, 2019

Well Andrew I’m expecting the MSM to report as fact you want rocket launchers on school grounds guarding children at entry points… Any moment now… 📝 👉🏻 CNN / NBC 🔊 — Ryan Toemmes (@RyanToemmes) January 3, 2019

Hey, Baltimore’s mayor is patting herself on the back for paying $500 for a “rocket launcher” in a gun buyback program — that’ll cut down on murders in the city.

Some well placed claymores may prove effective, as well… — Vern Demerest (@TxAv8r) January 3, 2019

Check out the Sun-Sentinel’s coverage for some more recommendations from the report, like this one: “Schools must accurately report crime and safety incidents. A South Florida Sun Sentinel investigation found that Stoneman Douglas failed to alert the state to numerous incidents and that districts throughout the state had not reported incidents such as rape, kidnapping, arson and murder.”

Obligatory:

Yeah, when’s the follow-up town hall, CNN? We have some questions for Sheriff Israel.

