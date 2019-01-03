Newly re-elected Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is still saying no to President Trump’s border wall, calling it “a wall between reality and his supporters” and an “immorality between countries.”

However, the Washington Examiner reports that as part of her compromise to end the government shutdown, she’d like $5 million more to send to the United Nations Population Fund, which would then receive $37.5 million from American taxpayers.

Nancy Pelosi says no to the wall but yes to overseas abortion funding https://t.co/UdBJY2d1cv — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 3, 2019

Philip Wegmann reports:

House Democrats won’t drop a dime on funding for the wall. They will, however, commit millions of taxpayer dollars to promote abortion in countries overseas. Soon, Nancy Pelosi will pick up the gavel as speaker a second time. One of her first acts will be an attempt to repeal what was once called the Mexico City policy, a directive prohibiting the Department of State from funding nongovernmental organizations that “perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning.” She quietly slipped the repeal into a bill to end the shutdown. … Now, Pelosi wants to expand the abortion franchise. As the Washington Examiner’s Kimberly Leonard reports, the spending bill in question would end the shutdown and increase funding by $5 million to the United Nations Population Fund to $37.5 million. It’s the definition of a poison pill.

So a border wall is an “immorality between countries,” but a fund to promote abortion overseas is necessary why?

House Democrats Trying To Restore Funding For Overseas Abortions https://t.co/yNUGDPjLj1 pic.twitter.com/I1T1HF5Tq8 — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 3, 2019

How many signs of the cross did she make before voting for it? She should be excommunicated from the church — Greg Moody (@themood17) January 4, 2019

The dogma lives loudly within her, and that’s a concern … right, Dianne Feinstein?

No no no — kathleen leos (@kwleos) January 3, 2019

In Nancy Pelosi's eyes, a nine-month-old unborn child has no rights. And she absolutely believes Planned Parenthood has the right to sell its body parts. — Mark Shell (@MarkShell19) January 3, 2019

Remember when the Center for Medical Progress released those videos of Planned Parenthood bigwigs negotiating the sale of body parts? Pelosi called for an investigation to determine if the videos were fake — even though she told CNN she hadn’t actually watched any of them. “I’ve seen some news reports,” she told CNN, “but I also know some of it is not real and you can create any reality.”

Why are we funding anything overseas? — Mike Randall (@Ran09461098Mike) January 4, 2019

WHY are we giving that kind of money to the U.N.? How many of OUR homeless would that money feed or house?? This is not a Republic but an IDIOCRACY. — KMMJRPHD (@Heyyoudrammie) January 3, 2019

Well that didn't take long. Tell me again how nobody is "pro-abortion". — Woodrow Call (@WoodrowCall1) January 3, 2019

Related: