Newly re-elected Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is still saying no to President Trump’s border wall, calling it “a wall between reality and his supporters” and an “immorality between countries.”

However, the Washington Examiner reports that as part of her compromise to end the government shutdown, she’d like $5 million more to send to the United Nations Population Fund, which would then receive $37.5 million from American taxpayers.

Philip Wegmann reports:

House Democrats won’t drop a dime on funding for the wall. They will, however, commit millions of taxpayer dollars to promote abortion in countries overseas.

Soon, Nancy Pelosi will pick up the gavel as speaker a second time. One of her first acts will be an attempt to repeal what was once called the Mexico City policy, a directive prohibiting the Department of State from funding nongovernmental organizations that “perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning.” She quietly slipped the repeal into a bill to end the shutdown.

Now, Pelosi wants to expand the abortion franchise. As the Washington Examiner’s Kimberly Leonard reports, the spending bill in question would end the shutdown and increase funding by $5 million to the United Nations Population Fund to $37.5 million. It’s the definition of a poison pill.

So a border wall is an “immorality between countries,” but a fund to promote abortion overseas is necessary why?

The dogma lives loudly within her, and that’s a concern … right, Dianne Feinstein?

Remember when the Center for Medical Progress released those videos of Planned Parenthood bigwigs negotiating the sale of body parts? Pelosi called for an investigation to determine if the videos were fake — even though she told CNN she hadn’t actually watched any of them. “I’ve seen some news reports,” she told CNN, “but I also know some of it is not real and you can create any reality.”

