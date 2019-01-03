As Cameron Gray demonstrated in a must-read thread, only one member of the California House tweeted about the murder of Cpl. Ronil Singh, who was shot to death when he stopped an illegal immigrant, Pablo Virgen Mendoza, for DUI. (To his credit, Rep. Eric “Duke Nuke ‘Em” Swalwell did retweet a tweet from the NYPD.)

Sure, they had plenty to say about the death of a young Guatemalan boy who died in Border Patrol custody (after receiving potential life-saving medical care from U.S. doctors), but only one could be bothered to post about Singh, a legal immigrant who left behind a wife and a baby.

Well, we don’t have too much to report, but seeing as the mainstream media doesn’t seem to be paying attention, we thought it was worth an update:

ABC 7 in Los Angeles reports that Mendoza appeared in court Wednesday but did not enter a plea pending a mental health evaluation:

An alleged cop-killer wore shackles as he entered the courtroom in Stanislaus County. Pablo Virgen Mendoza, who uses the alias Gustavo Arriaga, is facing murder charges, however, he didn’t enter a plea because defense attorneys are concerned about his competence. An alleged cop-killer wore shackles as he entered the courtroom in Stanislaus County. Pablo Virgen Mendoza, who uses the alias Gustavo Arriaga, is facing murder charges, however, he didn’t enter a plea because defense attorneys are concerned about his competence. … Mendoza, a illegal immigrant, was arrested in Kern County two days after he shot and killed Coporal Singh during a DUI traffic stop.

Kudos to ABC 7 for actually using the term “illegal immigrant” — one who had the luxury of living in the sanctuary state of California, which prevents local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement like ICE. And an illegal immigrant using an alias? Crazy!

As Twitchy reported, several people were arrested for helping Mendoza evade capture.

Mendoza certainly does seem to be making the most of his time in the U.S. court system.

Looks like Democrats have a pact not to discuss this at all; we wouldn’t want to “demonize” all illegal immigrants.

