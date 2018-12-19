As Twitchy reported early Wednesday, President Trump tweeted that ISIS had been defeated in Syria, concluding America’s reason for being there.

Sen. Lindsey Graham was probably the first Republican out of the gate to oppose removing troops from Syria, saying it would be “a huge Obama-like mistake.”

Other Republican senators have chimed in as well, including Sen. Ben Sasse:

“A lot of American allies will be slaughtered if this retreat is implemented,” Sasse wrote in a statement.

But Sen. Marco Rubio might have dunked hardest on President Trump  with his tweet:

The Russian Embassy is pretty happy about the news and linked to a piece at Russian News Agency TASS quoting a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry saying that “once Americans were there, there was no such hope” for Syrian towns and villages to get back to a peaceful life.

Of course, 90 percent of the people commenting are informing Rubio that Trump is simply Putin’s puppet and doing his bidding, but there are some considered responses as well.

Not everybody wants to see the United States maintain a presence in Syria, though.

Still, Trump seems to be ruffling a lot of feathers with this announcement.

