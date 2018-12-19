As Twitchy reported early Wednesday, President Trump tweeted that ISIS had been defeated in Syria, concluding America’s reason for being there.

Sen. Lindsey Graham was probably the first Republican out of the gate to oppose removing troops from Syria, saying it would be “a huge Obama-like mistake.”

Other Republican senators have chimed in as well, including Sen. Ben Sasse:

“The President's generals have no idea where this weak decision came from: They believe the high-fiving winners today are Iran, ISIS, and Hezbollah. The losers are Israel, humanitarian victims, and U.S. intelligence gathering.” https://t.co/0kaMFxasqg — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) December 19, 2018

“A lot of American allies will be slaughtered if this retreat is implemented,” Sasse wrote in a statement.

But Sen. Marco Rubio might have dunked hardest on President Trump with his tweet:

I found someone who is supportive of the decision to retreat from #Syria https://t.co/SlNs9hrXLG — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 19, 2018

The Shade 😭😭😂😂 — Dan Davis (@_banjodan_) December 19, 2018

The Russian Embassy is pretty happy about the news and linked to a piece at Russian News Agency TASS quoting a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry saying that “once Americans were there, there was no such hope” for Syrian towns and villages to get back to a peaceful life.

Of course, 90 percent of the people commenting are informing Rubio that Trump is simply Putin’s puppet and doing his bidding, but there are some considered responses as well.

So find a spine and stop supporting him. — Tommy Igoe (@TommyIgoe) December 19, 2018

this will be you in under a week bud — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) December 19, 2018

Say what you will about Rubio, his endless excuse-making for Trump at least bought him [checks notes] insta-withdrawal from Syria — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) December 19, 2018

Wow. You should write or call your U.S. Senator about this! — The Patrick Davis Christmas Special (@MagicalPat) December 19, 2018

Geez, I wish you were someone who could actually DO something about ANY of this. You should run for Senate in your home state!! — Michael G (@mjgesme) December 19, 2018

Maybe a US Senator could do something about this? 🤷‍♀️ — Lauren Elam (@BaylorSays) December 19, 2018

If only you knew someone with oversight power. — Paul (@pablo_honey1) December 19, 2018

For the love of God, stop with the passive aggressive tweets and actually use your power as senator to do something — James Slattery (@jcslattery) December 19, 2018

So why don't you do somehting about it? Maybe talk to the leader of your party? — Selma (@SelSSe) December 19, 2018

About time you had a good tweet. — Self-Made Thrillionaire (@RealPLUTim) December 19, 2018

Not everybody wants to see the United States maintain a presence in Syria, though.

Did we declare war in Syria? What’s the mission in Syria?

How long are we staying in Syria?

How much money have we spent on Syria? What is the timetable you’d prefer for leaving Syria? Just a few questions that no Senator will ever answer. — BK (@BKactual) December 19, 2018

Why are we there in the first place — nationalist (@StvReilly) December 19, 2018

Enough with the military empire. — Michael W. Kiernan (@AttyCath11) December 19, 2018

Sorry, did Congress vote to go to war in Syria? — Dwight Rhinosoros (@rhinosoros) December 19, 2018

The US can’t be in perpetual war. Glad you aren’t in control 🙂 — Brent Dyer (@BrentDyer) December 19, 2018

Move your office over there if you want an American presence in Syria. — Patches O'Houlihan (@KeithHiggins1) December 19, 2018

Still, Trump seems to be ruffling a lot of feathers with this announcement.

you know there's blood in the water when even Marco Rubio is coming for Trump — Kelsey (@tchoupawhat) December 19, 2018

