Recent results have shown that Democrats are really rallying behind white men in 2020, and though Joe Biden has a huge lead over even second-place Bernie Sanders, Beto O’Rourke has quietly sneaked into third place, squeezing out Native American woman Elizabeth Warren.

Now O’Rourke ran for Senate in Texas, a state that shares a whole lot of border with Mexico, and he lost to Sen. Ted Cruz despite raising some $69,240,350 in campaign cash and ending up spending $20.29 per vote. But that hasn’t stopped O’Rourke from eyeing a 2020 run, and he has this message in response to the little girl who died in CBP custody despite everything being done in America to save her life.

Border Patrol reported 329 migrant deaths in 2016. In 2017, 294 deaths. Seven were children. The solution is not more walls. It's not more partisanship and rhetoric. It's making sure our laws match our values as a nation of immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers the world over. pic.twitter.com/tFHy9AvCZb — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 14, 2018

Um, so he’s a “no” on the wall, obviously, but his legislative solution is making sure our laws match our values? Meaning …

The new style of progressive rhetoric on a range of issues is to note a problem high-mindedly and then make a vacuous feel-good declaration like "we must make sure our laws match our values" — but never endorse a concrete, specific policy. https://t.co/tpVPadee4g — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) December 17, 2018

True. Because concrete and specific policy means more responsibility. And people like Beto want more virtue signaling and less responsibility. — Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) December 17, 2018

Exactly. It's all about emotional solidarity. — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) December 17, 2018

Nailed it. That way you get to feel good about yourself without being forced to make any difficult decisions. — Travis Neal Todd (@travisnealtodd) December 17, 2018

Correct. Never, as in 100% never. — Vic Scherer (@daytrend) December 17, 2018

A wall matches our values. — PriceMyAC.com (@PriceMyAC) December 17, 2018

Securing our border, building a wall and keeping illegal immigrants on the other side of it matches my values just fine. — Marc Balay (@MarcAlanBalay) December 17, 2018

Where's your skateboard? — shades13 (@shades1304) December 17, 2018

No. We are a nation of laws. We should start enforcing them. — Lady Hecate (@Hecate40) December 17, 2018

NO Beto. The caravan (mostly young males but some women w children) RISKED the dangerous journey b/c they THOUGHT they could flood the checkpoints & enter illegally en masse. They were wrong.

The Wall sends a CLEAR msg “Don’t come unless U plan to enter LEGALLY”.

Simple. Got it? — @JohnDennisMAFL (@JohnDennisWEEI) December 15, 2018

And I would like to add, Beto….our laws DO match our values as a nation. Those laws are IN PLACE now❗️

LEGAL immigration in a measured, orderly, vetted fashion is a good thing. But YOU & the Left see future votes, salivate over an expanded base & have a different “view”. — @JohnDennisMAFL (@JohnDennisWEEI) December 15, 2018

Looks like it’s been a problem of equal or greater value for a long time. Way to point out the last 2 years, mention the wall, and say “less partisanship” 🙄🙄🙄🙄 tool. pic.twitter.com/2plNOyy0WO — Jason Penney (@jasonp1791) December 15, 2018

So Trump lowered the number of deaths at the border? Obama was worse? Is that really what you're trying to say? https://t.co/DEhfUKrORw — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) December 17, 2018

No the solution is to help them improve the situation in their home countries so they don't take such drastic measures. Emptying out their home countries is not a solution to anything. It's prolongation of the status quo & the nonsense you spout. — aaronstonemd (@aaronstonemd) December 17, 2018

Imagine what O’Rourke could do if he donated his campaign war chest to charities that help Guatemalans develop their own country. Better yet, he could move to Guatemala and run for office there.

Wrong again, Robert. It’s making sure we enforce our laws. It’s making sure people respect our sovereignty. It’s making sure people don’t cut the line. It’s making sure people who come here assimilate to our culture, our way of life, not just opening the floodgates to anyone. — politickin’ like jigga (@thatbyrdie) December 17, 2018

We’re not saying that people are excited about O’Rourke running for president in 2020, but …

Yeah…he is running for sure.. pic.twitter.com/1xoHsI4EmR — keerthana g sekar (@keeryhana) December 14, 2018

We were really hoping that was good satire, but after checking her timeline …

