Recent results have shown that Democrats are really rallying behind white men in 2020, and though Joe Biden has a huge lead over even second-place Bernie Sanders, Beto O’Rourke has quietly sneaked into third place, squeezing out Native American woman Elizabeth Warren.

Now O’Rourke ran for Senate in Texas, a state that shares a whole lot of border with Mexico, and he lost to Sen. Ted Cruz despite raising some $69,240,350 in campaign cash and ending up spending $20.29 per vote. But that hasn’t stopped O’Rourke from eyeing a 2020 run, and he has this message in response to the little girl who died in CBP custody despite everything being done in America to save her life.

Um, so he’s a “no” on the wall, obviously, but his legislative solution is making sure our laws match our values? Meaning …

Trending

Imagine what O’Rourke could do if he donated his campaign war chest to charities that help Guatemalans develop their own country. Better yet, he could move to Guatemala and run for office there.

We’re not saying that people are excited about O’Rourke running for president in 2020, but …

We were really hoping that was good satire, but after checking her timeline …

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'Rourkeborder walllawsmigrant deathsnation of immigrantsNoah Pollackvalues