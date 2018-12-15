Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar is one of the new breed of young, dynamic, female representatives who are ready to get down to business this January as a sort of intersectional feminist caucus. She’s also made no secret of her feelings on Israel and the BDS movement:

As Twitchy reported, Vice President Mike Pence seemed to blend into the background during President Trump’s meeting with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, and Omar took the occasion to post this caption to a picture of Pence:

That could just be a harmless joke, right?

She isn’t above it, obviously.

Yep … this new crop of young Congresswomen just can’t get enough of self-immolation on Twitter — they’re as bad as Trump and they don’t even know it.

