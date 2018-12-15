Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar is one of the new breed of young, dynamic, female representatives who are ready to get down to business this January as a sort of intersectional feminist caucus. She’s also made no secret of her feelings on Israel and the BDS movement:
Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel. #Gaza #Palestine #Israel
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 16, 2012
As Twitchy reported, Vice President Mike Pence seemed to blend into the background during President Trump’s meeting with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, and Omar took the occasion to post this caption to a picture of Pence:
Jesus take the wheel! #BorderWall pic.twitter.com/aEPle6HFF1
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 11, 2018
That could just be a harmless joke, right?
And you think Trump is the bigoted asshole.
— Damn, I'm snarky. (@corrcomm) December 15, 2018
Mocking another’s religion is never a good look, Ilhan, this will not age well, even in MN.
— gillian (@gillianbdoll) December 15, 2018
If you don’t want folks attacking your faith, you should be very careful about mocking someone else’s faith…particularly the @VP
— Mark J. Cain ن (@cainmarkj) December 15, 2018
I don’t like Pence, and I have always liked you, but it’s not cool to mock someone over their religion. You really should remove this post. You are above stuff like this, and honestly, I have lost some respect for you because of this…
— Kirs for Fears (@kirsforfears) December 15, 2018
She isn’t above it, obviously.
Another example of the Left’s vaunted “tolerance”. I’m not impressed.
— Conny (@conny_green) December 15, 2018
Bad taste
— nContrarian (@ContrarianN) December 15, 2018
I thought maybe you might not prove the haters right, but there ya go and do EXACTLY what you yell at others about. So much for change.
— Tracey Jo (@TRAJOSEPULVADO) December 15, 2018
Thoughts and prayers to you!
— [Nick] [Sznajder] (@Nikocharles2) December 15, 2018
This is still up?
— Craig (@CLCoyle75) December 15, 2018
Yep … this new crop of young Congresswomen just can’t get enough of self-immolation on Twitter — they’re as bad as Trump and they don’t even know it.
I know damn well the lord and savior Jesus’s name did not just become a joke of yours. If you want respect you must respect others back!
— Hunt 🦀 (@hunterj1030) December 15, 2018
— Jackie Warren 🍁🍁🇺🇸 (@warrenkylady) December 15, 2018
Think you forgot to ask for peace and blessings to be upon him but whatever, just expect the same treatment with Muhammed taking the wheel
— Michael Pittman (@AtlasKey) December 15, 2018
This tweet will not age well
— Sebastian Grimberg (@drumfillz91) December 15, 2018
What is wrong with you???
— Abdikarim Ali (@3abdulkarim) December 15, 2018
This is in extremely poor taste…and I’m no fan of Pence. You should be ashamed of yourself.
— Emily Schrader (@GippersChutzpah) December 15, 2018
Are you outside the house without an adult male relative?
— Rhett Brotherton (@rbrotherton) December 15, 2018
Mocking someone for their religious beliefs is a sad thing to do. #shameful
— Tara Kelly (@TaraCKelly) December 15, 2018
Your true self is always revealed. Shame on you.
— Darren Chaffin (@ChaffinDarren) December 15, 2018
When is the next Mohammad cartoon contest?? I'm in!
— J R (@azboysfan) December 15, 2018
At least when Jesus takes the wheel no one gets run over..
— Arty_McFly (@ASukalsky) December 15, 2018
Rather Jesus drive than Allah because at least pedestrians will be safe.
— Mike (@dier74) December 15, 2018
So this is the level of maturity the "freshmen" have.
— 𝚅𝚒𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚗𝚝 (@slatermaus) December 15, 2018
I don’t think your religion should be mocked. Please don’t mock mine.
— Andy Brehm (@andybrehm) December 15, 2018
Imagine if a US Christian politician made a Mohammed reference in similar taste against you. It would be top story on CNN.
— Turd Ferguson (@thereal_TF) December 15, 2018
If he said the same thing, but inserted your god’s name, you would demand an apology, and demand that he be blocked from this platform. His Faith can withstand your mocking, and doesn’t require your endorsement.
— Gerald Wolfe (@geraldwolfe1) December 15, 2018
Intersectionalist feminist decides to mock religion not realizing in her own religion she’s a standing joke. Ironic indeed
— Jeff Kiser (@1962Kiser) December 15, 2018
Good thing you live in a non Islamic country that allows freedom of speech. How about using that right to speak against the genocide of Christians. #Islam #Christianity @IIhanMN
— Ken Lopez Maddox (@LopezMaddox) December 15, 2018
Merry Christmas 🎁🎄🙏 pic.twitter.com/voQcSNnfvP
— LeeBates 4 Harvick 🏁🏆🇺🇸 (@lbates702) December 15, 2018
