Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar is one of the new breed of young, dynamic, female representatives who are ready to get down to business this January as a sort of intersectional feminist caucus. She’s also made no secret of her feelings on Israel and the BDS movement:

Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel. #Gaza #Palestine #Israel — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 16, 2012

As Twitchy reported, Vice President Mike Pence seemed to blend into the background during President Trump’s meeting with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, and Omar took the occasion to post this caption to a picture of Pence:

That could just be a harmless joke, right?

And you think Trump is the bigoted asshole. — Damn, I'm snarky. (@corrcomm) December 15, 2018

Mocking another’s religion is never a good look, Ilhan, this will not age well, even in MN. — gillian (@gillianbdoll) December 15, 2018

If you don’t want folks attacking your faith, you should be very careful about mocking someone else’s faith…particularly the @VP — Mark J. Cain ن (@cainmarkj) December 15, 2018

I don’t like Pence, and I have always liked you, but it’s not cool to mock someone over their religion. You really should remove this post. You are above stuff like this, and honestly, I have lost some respect for you because of this… — Kirs for Fears (@kirsforfears) December 15, 2018

She isn’t above it, obviously.

Another example of the Left’s vaunted “tolerance”. I’m not impressed. — Conny (@conny_green) December 15, 2018

Bad taste — nContrarian (@ContrarianN) December 15, 2018

I thought maybe you might not prove the haters right, but there ya go and do EXACTLY what you yell at others about. So much for change. — Tracey Jo (@TRAJOSEPULVADO) December 15, 2018

Thoughts and prayers to you! — [Nick] [Sznajder] (@Nikocharles2) December 15, 2018

This is still up? — Craig (@CLCoyle75) December 15, 2018

Yep … this new crop of young Congresswomen just can’t get enough of self-immolation on Twitter — they’re as bad as Trump and they don’t even know it.

I know damn well the lord and savior Jesus’s name did not just become a joke of yours. If you want respect you must respect others back! — Hunt 🦀 (@hunterj1030) December 15, 2018

Think you forgot to ask for peace and blessings to be upon him but whatever, just expect the same treatment with Muhammed taking the wheel — Michael Pittman (@AtlasKey) December 15, 2018

This tweet will not age well — Sebastian Grimberg (@drumfillz91) December 15, 2018

What is wrong with you??? — Abdikarim Ali (@3abdulkarim) December 15, 2018

This is in extremely poor taste…and I’m no fan of Pence. You should be ashamed of yourself. — Emily Schrader (@GippersChutzpah) December 15, 2018

Are you outside the house without an adult male relative? — Rhett Brotherton (@rbrotherton) December 15, 2018

Mocking someone for their religious beliefs is a sad thing to do. #shameful — Tara Kelly (@TaraCKelly) December 15, 2018

Your true self is always revealed. Shame on you. — Darren Chaffin (@ChaffinDarren) December 15, 2018

When is the next Mohammad cartoon contest?? I'm in! — J R (@azboysfan) December 15, 2018

At least when Jesus takes the wheel no one gets run over.. — Arty_McFly (@ASukalsky) December 15, 2018

Rather Jesus drive than Allah because at least pedestrians will be safe. — Mike (@dier74) December 15, 2018

So this is the level of maturity the "freshmen" have. — 𝚅𝚒𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚗𝚝 (@slatermaus) December 15, 2018

I don’t think your religion should be mocked. Please don’t mock mine. — Andy Brehm (@andybrehm) December 15, 2018

Imagine if a US Christian politician made a Mohammed reference in similar taste against you. It would be top story on CNN. — Turd Ferguson (@thereal_TF) December 15, 2018

If he said the same thing, but inserted your god’s name, you would demand an apology, and demand that he be blocked from this platform. His Faith can withstand your mocking, and doesn’t require your endorsement. — Gerald Wolfe (@geraldwolfe1) December 15, 2018

Intersectionalist feminist decides to mock religion not realizing in her own religion she’s a standing joke. Ironic indeed — Jeff Kiser (@1962Kiser) December 15, 2018

Good thing you live in a non Islamic country that allows freedom of speech. How about using that right to speak against the genocide of Christians. #Islam #Christianity @IIhanMN — Ken Lopez Maddox (@LopezMaddox) December 15, 2018

Merry Christmas 🎁🎄🙏 pic.twitter.com/voQcSNnfvP — LeeBates 4 Harvick 🏁🏆🇺🇸 (@lbates702) December 15, 2018

Related: