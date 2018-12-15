Remember the other day when CNN’s Chris Cillizza had declared that Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi had beaten President Trump at his own game, getting him to take the mantle of any government shutdown over the border wall? That line from Trump was “an absolute dagger politically,” Cillizza reasoned, forgetting that outside his bubble, government shutdowns are considered a good thing.

And now we learn from Fox News’ Chad Pergram than Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell was going to make food for Christmas but has handed that responsibility over to a caterer, not knowing if she’ll be demanded at the Capitol over Christmas.

Dem MI Rep Debbie Dingell on if there will be a Christmas gov't shutdown: I've ordered food from the caterer that I was going to make myself. So I don't know. I honestly think that this president would not mind saying he kept Congress in for Christmas. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 15, 2018

I guess being forced to order food from a caterer is her idea of enduring hardship. This is how liberal Dem elites think! — Marc Balay (@MarcAlanBalay) December 15, 2018

On the flip side, does Rep Dingell know most Americans cannot afford to hire a caterer? Clueless. — Red Pencil (@RedPencilEditor) December 15, 2018

Poor representative may have to stay and do some work, Maybe they can get an idea of how the average person works. — h aldrich (@homeraldrich69) December 15, 2018

Congress should be in session throughout Christmas to deal with border crisis and all the issues it delays resolving — Kim Seefeld (@KAS_SB) December 15, 2018

I don't think the American people feel too bad about this especially when she had to order Christmas dinner!!

I bet the border patrol would like to spend Christmas at home instead of tracking down illegal immigrants because we don't have a wall!!#BuildTheWall #GovernmentShutdown https://t.co/ZxsNUQJE1I — Holland (@SassyNConserv) December 15, 2018

Are we to feel sorry for her? What a stupid response! — Childhood Sports Mem (@oldpapers123) December 15, 2018

It’s fortunate her families dynasty in politics can afford catering for the holidays unlike the majority of the US population … — Tom Martino (@tom_martino1) December 15, 2018

If they’d do their job faster than a snail’s pace, they’d be home by now. Stay until you get the job done. The People who elected them expect that and deserve it. She’s lucky she can afford a caterer; many cannot. — Ditto (@iamditto1) December 15, 2018

Congress works very little. I could care less about them staying in session for Christmas — Beverly Ann (@bevbmeares) December 15, 2018

The people don’t seem too concerned with Trump keeping Congress in session this Christmas. “Trump shutdown” has a nice ring to it.

