Remember the other day when CNN’s Chris Cillizza had declared that Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi had beaten President Trump at his own game, getting him to take the mantle of any government shutdown over the border wall? That line from Trump was “an absolute dagger politically,” Cillizza reasoned, forgetting that outside his bubble, government shutdowns are considered a good thing.

And now we learn from Fox News’ Chad Pergram than Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell was going to make food for Christmas but has handed that responsibility over to a caterer, not knowing if she’ll be demanded at the Capitol over Christmas.

The people don’t seem too concerned with Trump keeping Congress in session this Christmas. “Trump shutdown” has a nice ring to it.

