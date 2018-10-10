As Twitchy recently reported, Hillary Clinton is going out on tour with husband Bill in tow, where she’ll probably use her time to egg on the Democrat mob some more.

During that same interview with Christiane Amanpour, Clinton was asked about the sexual assault allegations leveled against Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Did Clinton see any parallels with allegations leveled against her husband? The ones they’ll publicly admit to, anyway?

Hillary says series of sex claims against Bill are NOT like the Kavanaugh confirmation https://t.co/EaCpU08eZm — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 9, 2018

The Daily Mail on Tuesday reported that Clinton said that no, there was no comparison to be made.

‘There’s a very significant difference. And that is the intense, long lasting partisan investigation that was conducted in the 90s,’ Clinton responded, while nodding her head repeatedly. ‘If, you know, the Republicans, starting with President Trump on down want a comparison, they should welcome such an investigation themselves,’ Clinton said.

So the fight over Kavanaugh wasn’t partisan? Huh. We thought it was another reason there was no comparison between Bill Clinton and Kavanaugh.

Right, there’s more proof they happened. https://t.co/v14qpFn3fi — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) October 10, 2018

It’s true. The ones against Bill were credible and had evidence. — Abradax (@OmegaGatzby) October 10, 2018

Of course not. In his case there was evidence and corroborated facts!!

Poor Hilly. She will never recover over the fact that first she lost against Obama, and then against Trump. Delusional woman! — Adriana Wrenn (@adriana_wrenn) October 10, 2018

Who wants to tell her? pic.twitter.com/suN5CnJY2a — Brad Cook (@bcook128) October 10, 2018

His can be proven with DNA — Brent West (@bw_osu) October 10, 2018

They’re more numerous and corroborated. — Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) October 10, 2018

She's absolutely right. The rape accusation against her husband is corroborated by witnesses who found his victim crying and bleeding minutes after the assault. Also, his victim can say exactly when and where the rape occurred. Not similar to Kavanaugh at all. Great point. https://t.co/GGROttGp0S — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 10, 2018

True. His victims know where they were, when the attacks happened, and gave contemporaneous accounts to multiple people about the attacks. So, very different, indeed. https://t.co/UNKE5jCz3O — From Flyover (@FromFlyover) October 10, 2018

You are correct Hillary, Bill’s accusers are legit. — Lisa Love (@sunflower1790) October 10, 2018

They aren't, because @BillClinton actually did what he was accused of doing. https://t.co/A5vL07TI9j — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 10, 2018

She’s right. Her husband actually did the things he was accused of… shocker — Winnie Kelleher (@winnie_kelleher) October 10, 2018

In a way it’s true Bill Clinton did it and she knows it. But Kavanaugh didn’t. That is the difference @HillaryClinton — Emory Goodrich ❌ (@EmoryGoodrich) October 10, 2018

I agree with Hillary, rape by Bill Clinton is definitely not the same as a democrat fake smear campaign. — Software_Guy🏴‍☠️ (@Software_Guy) October 10, 2018

This is true. The allegations against Bill Clinton are even more serious, are far more detailed, and no one listened to the women at all because Bill Clinton is a pro-choice Democrat. https://t.co/wQ1tqLmYoz — Beto O'Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 9, 2018

More proof? I'm not aware of any evidence against Kavanaugh. — Walter White (@WW_BlueIce) October 10, 2018

Duh, he practically wrote about all the girls he’d gang-raped in secret code in his yearbook. Just ask Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse; he’s probably still poring over it.

Why can’t she grasp that this is not a topic she should be weighing in on? — lulucenter (@lulucenter1) October 10, 2018

She makes it too easy sometimes. — Dr. Linda Hodges (@KetamineIowa) October 10, 2018

Her husband banged another woman in the White House, possibly for employment and advancement. Does the delusion not set in? I’d be avoiding this topic if I were her. — Bryan DeMain (@BDeMain) October 10, 2018

She’s so freaking bold. She has no shame. — Angie (@ThatAngieL) October 10, 2018

She really needs to stop talking 🤣🤣🤣 — Gayle Hanson (@GayleJo) October 10, 2018

If you drag a hundred dollar bill across a dias she'll come running. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) October 10, 2018