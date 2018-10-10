As Twitchy has reported, celebrity lawyer and cable news mainstay Michael Avenatti has met with Democrat strategists to perhaps get some cash flowing into his yet-to-be-announced 2020 bid for president, but he also has to live down his disastrous foray into the Brett Kavanaugh debacle, taking on as a client the least credible “witness” of all, and one the Senate Judiciary Committee refused to hear.

In fact, Chairman Chuck Grassley’s chief counsel told Avenatti to stop emailing them, reminding him, “We focus on credible allegations.”

It seems that Avenatti is still angry at being ignored by the committee, as well as the Senate’s vote to confirm Kavanaugh. It’s all theater for the campaign, but whatever.

Am I correct that @ChuckGrassley never attended law school? How is it possible that the Senate Judiciary Comm Chairman has no legal experience? No wonder he doesn’t understand issues like “perjury,” FBI investigations, and which clients I have represented over the last 18 yrs. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 10, 2018

Just keep talking … it’s what you do. In the meantime, the Senate Judiciary account fired back:

The Iowa farmer beat the all-time record for most circuit court nominees confirmed in a single Congress – and that's on top of two Supreme Court Justices. And FYI, Chairman @ChuckGrassley went to the same law school Ranking Member @SenFeinstein attended. https://t.co/nAeVvM8NwR — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) October 10, 2018

Alexa, show me “owning the libs:” pic.twitter.com/finuxMMvIT — John Cooper (@thejcoop) October 10, 2018

1) Feinstein doesn't have a law degree, either.

2) Did you know there are no qualifications – not even a law degree – for serving on the Supreme Court?

2) If the laws are so difficult to comprehend that you need a law degree to understand them, the country is failing. https://t.co/BliEiucIG9 — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) October 10, 2018

List of Senate Judiciary Committee members without JDs: Chuck Grassley

Ben Sasse

Jeff Flake

Thom Tillis

Dianne Feinstein — Tomer Elkayam (@TomerElk) October 10, 2018

And yet he is the Chairman of a Senate Committee and you are representing porn stars and challenging people to wrestling matches… — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) October 10, 2018

Whereas you're so smart that you almost single-handedly ensured Kavanaugh got confirmed to the Supreme Court — Michael McNally (@notoserfdom) October 10, 2018

@MichaelAvenatti you should probably stick to chasing ambulances and strippers — J Van (@JMVan79) October 10, 2018

Why would you subject poor paramedics to the lunacy of Avenatti? Have you no sense of decency? — Econ 101 🌹➡️☠️ (@MURedskn) October 10, 2018

