We haven’t checked any hipster music sites to see if the webmasters have gone back and rewritten all their glowing reviews of Kanye West’s albums, but you know they’ll trash whatever he releases next. Whatever — we’re pretty sure his net worth is pretty healthy.

As Twitchy reported, Don Lemon’s CNN panel went to town on West Tuesday night, laughing at the notion that “Kanye West is what happens when negroes don’t read.”

West likely will be reading a menu this week as he sits down for lunch with President Trump.

Kanye West on Trump: "The mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy." The two will have lunch at the White House on Thursday https://t.co/QbHKoTvh9V — Capital Journal (@WSJPolitics) October 10, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. was among those who went to bat for West after CNN savaged him for being the Trump administration’s “token negro.”

Kanye dares to think for himself so @CNN commentators mock him, saying Kanye (a wildly successful businessman) “is what happens when negros don’t read.” At some point you have to ask, why is free thought & expression so dangerous & scary to liberals? 🤔 https://t.co/w7y3taPJhW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 10, 2018

Good question.

Because their entire appeal is based on emotion & feelz If you apply rational analysis to liberal & progressive policies They disappear https://t.co/M94acxujVx — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) October 10, 2018

They are scared. Every time a minority breaks from their control, it hurts their bottom line. When a minority CELEBRITY breaks out of their control, they deem it a small catastrophe that must be handled quickly. — Seth Jones (@SethJonesTX) October 10, 2018

Because free thought encourages thinking. Which enables free will. All these things make people uncontrollable. Which destroys the Democratic model. Lie, cheat, and control. At any cost for power. — Mike Gipson (@MikeGipson1960) October 10, 2018

It's not acceptable to try and escape the liberal plantation — El Covfefe (@vorbs68) October 10, 2018

“I’m not out of control. I’m just not in their control.”

– #kanyewest — 🇺🇸 LeBron's Mystery Hairline! ❌ (@JohnGaltDough64) October 11, 2018

Everything is about control. Nothing is about the individual. — Yellow Red Sparks (@yellowredsparks) October 10, 2018

The racism was on full display at @CNN . Was truly amazing thing to watch. — The Future⚡Is Ours (@BKKCryptotradr) October 10, 2018

SAD 😢 that these words were used to described a person. Thank you Kanye West. Americans are watching and listening 😎 — ANA AMARAL (@amaralan3) October 10, 2018

Wow! That's a new low for CNN! Kanye is smart. He knows he can accomplish a lot working with the President instead of fighting against the President. — Tamara Campbell (@relaxandhealu2) October 10, 2018

Like his wife, West is expected to discuss prison reform — something you’d think liberals would applaud, but no.

