You know, maybe it’s just us, but we’re getting a little bit tired of all the reflexive slander against “white people,” “white men,” “white women,” “old white men,” etc., that keep popping up in think pieces even where they have to be wedged in. Heck, we even read a scathing review of “Venom” in a Canadian newspaper that accused the film of “pandering to whiteness” and even managed to work in a snide reference to Trump’s election.

Variations of the "old white" talking point have become so Pavlovian with the Left, that now they're using it where it's not even applicable.https://t.co/KmI3qIYeV8 — David Henry (@imau2fan) October 9, 2018

Like he said. It’s to the point where it’s reflexive, sometimes to humorous effect. Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke campaigned at Texas Southern University Tuesday, where he was joined by actor Kendrick Sampson, whom the Internet Movie Database tells us is best known for his role as the ticket taker in “Electric Slide.”

Samson, who’s black, told students not to let old white people decide their lives for them.

Actor Kendrick Sampson, opening for Beto O’Rourke at TSU, encouraging young Af-Am students to turn out: "Don’t let these old white people decide our lives for us." — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) October 9, 2018

Yeah, old white people sure do suck. But we weren’t aware any were running for Senate in Texas.

Ted Cruz is 47. Beto O'Rourke is 46. Ted Cruz is half Cuban. Beto O'Rourke…..is not. https://t.co/txrjMNDXH0 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 9, 2018

Hey, to college undergrads, 47 is old.

You mean Robert Francis. — Beto Farrow (@Rob_Farrow) October 9, 2018

So where did O’Rourke get the name ‘Beto’ from? Is he just trying to claim Latino minority status for votes and gave himself that nickname? How awfully @SenWarren of him. — AveragePoliticalJoe (@avgpoliticaljoe) October 9, 2018

His name is Robert and he's a congressman from El Paso, he uses the name Beto which is short for "Roberto" to pander to his Hispanic constituents. Imagine if a conservative did that. — Brady Leonard (@bradyleonard) October 9, 2018

Remember back in the early days of the 2016 campaign when lefties like Chris Matthews were wondering if Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz were “really” Hispanic? And he wasn’t the only one asking the question.

Ted Cruz is 47. Beto O'Rourke is 46. What? — Denny Loggins (@DerpFlannel) October 9, 2018

Cruz isn’t white… he is Latino. Beto is white. — John 'Beto' McNally (@john_mcnally) October 9, 2018

yeah but he's kennedy-esque though — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 9, 2018

Actors being well known for their faithful representation of reality. — JasonAten (@JasonAten) October 9, 2018

Don’t you know All Republican men are old and white 😂 — DRR (@DrrDenise) October 9, 2018

“White” is an ideological category now. — Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) October 9, 2018

I should say for greater accuracy: it always has been, but the nature of the category has shifted in a conspicuous way recently. — Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) October 9, 2018

You see this a lot on the left. Avenatti did the same (they’re two months apart in age and obviously Avenatti is more “white” than Cruz). You see white antifa yell at people about being white. It’s the most bizarre world we live in. The left have collectively lost their minds. — K*M*S 🇺🇸 (@Wife_n_Mommy03) October 9, 2018

Pretty sure he's talking about the GOP in general. And I'm pretty sure you know that. — Michael Fleet (@_FleetwoodMike) October 9, 2018

That's entirely possible, considering the left's incessant need to pretend that all conservatives are old, white men. Refresh my memory — who ran for president on the Dem side in 2016 other than Hillary (an old, white, wealthy woman)? — moodyredhead (@moodyredhead) October 9, 2018

I think Kendrick was referring to the majority Republican Senate body as a whole — GailPC (@gailkiddenmom) October 9, 2018

To understand Beto, look at an old white dude. pic.twitter.com/inXnL5cQS0 — Uri Blago (@UriBlago) October 9, 2018

Vote Beto, so he can be another white man who grows old in the Senate!

