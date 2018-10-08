As the Free Beacon’s David Rutz noted is his piece on all the facts you need to put together a glowing piece on Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke, you have to mention that he was in a punk rock band.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Canadian-born incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz, found himself trolled for liking Nickelback during a campaign bus tour — a charge we’re certain the senator denies.

So Cruz is already losing the music wars, but he had to give props to the guy who came up with this latest pro-Beto meme:

Plus, he’s the Zodiac Killer. Cruz took the meme in good humor, though.

Trending

You know your political opponent is shaking in his boots when he’s retweeting memes attacking him.

Good point.

Undoubtedly.

Plus …

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: "humor"Beto O'RourkeKISSmemeTed Cruz