As the Free Beacon’s David Rutz noted is his piece on all the facts you need to put together a glowing piece on Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke, you have to mention that he was in a punk rock band.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Canadian-born incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz, found himself trolled for liking Nickelback during a campaign bus tour — a charge we’re certain the senator denies.

On the Cruz bus right now pulling into his next event & this guy just greeted us. pic.twitter.com/xXoMtvMMTG — Michelle Fields (@MichelleFields) January 5, 2016

So Cruz is already losing the music wars, but he had to give props to the guy who came up with this latest pro-Beto meme:

Rock historians site Ted Cruz's decision to go without makeup as the primary reason he was kicked out of KISS. That and the fact that he sucked at drums and as a person, too.#BetoForTexas #BetoForSenate @BetoORourke pic.twitter.com/LfN8dwSfeU — Matt Johnson (@HotPockets4All) October 8, 2018

Plus, he’s the Zodiac Killer. Cruz took the meme in good humor, though.

Alas, never had the rhythm to play drums — and Peter Criss sang Beth better than I could ever dream of — but this attack meme is pretty damn funny! https://t.co/qRTGTpiPby — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 8, 2018

You know your political opponent is shaking in his boots when he’s retweeting memes attacking him.

Gene Simmons would vote Ted Cruz. — Bonni Q 😡 Voter (@bonni_who) October 8, 2018

Good point.

I agree it is funny, and glad you can laugh at the lefts attempts to bash. You are going to crush Beto! God Bless you! — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen_1) October 8, 2018

Hang in there sir, you got this. — Mark VanDyke (@MarkVanDyke7) October 8, 2018

Who cares if aren’t good at drums! You make a damn good senator!! And that’s what we need more of. 😉♥️🇺🇸 — 😉🇺🇸KissesFromKekistan🇺🇸😘 (@SaltMiners4MAGA) October 8, 2018

😂😂😂 I'm so sorry for laughing but that is HYSTERICAL 😂😂😂 — ❌🇺🇸Lynn🇺🇸❌ (@LynnUpton9) October 8, 2018

The KISS Army supports Ted Cruz! — Matt Malon (@realmattmalon) October 8, 2018

Undoubtedly.

Good sense of humor, Ted! Something the Left is in dire need of. — David Newman (@DavidNe99469223) October 8, 2018

Plus …

The left is terrible at memes. — Matthew Cramer (@needlotsofcoffe) October 8, 2018

Related: