It looks like everybody on the Right has had enough of delays, so Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in Saturday evening, just hours after his confirmation in the Senate.

Brett Kavanaugh arrives at the US Supreme Court to be sworn in pic.twitter.com/TToqA6l2ak — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 6, 2018

BREAKING: Kavanaugh will be sworn in today by Chief Justice Roberts and retired Justice Kennedy, who he is replacing — Robert Barnes (@scotusreporter) October 6, 2018

Kavanaugh to be sworn in as Associate Justice to the Supreme Court today. #winning https://t.co/3SHaGStbUI — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 6, 2018

BREAKING: Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in as 114th Supreme Court justice in private ceremony at court — The Associated Press (@AP) October 6, 2018

I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

BREAKING: Brett Kavanaugh will be sworn in as an associate justice this evening, the Supreme Court announces, “so that he can begin to participate in the work of the Court immediately.” pic.twitter.com/lOAhfBK2Em — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) October 6, 2018

He’ll be at work Tuesday, reportedly.

Supreme Court says Judge Kavanaugh will be sworn in today, by Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Kennedy. He’ll be on the bench on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/8sz65IkXLF — Adam Liptak (@adamliptak) October 6, 2018

#JusticeKavanaugh will be sworn in quickly — later today — at the Court itself, one oath administered by Chief Justice, the other by retired #JusticeKennedy whom he replaces and clerked for — Ed Henry (@edhenry) October 6, 2018

Life comes at you fast: If Kavanaugh is sworn in quickly he could be sitting on the bench as soon as Tuesday, when the Supreme Court hears its next arguments — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) October 6, 2018

It was a private ceremony so we can’t show any video, but here is video of some protesters banging on the doors to absolutely no avail that’s kind of amusing.