It looks like everybody on the Right has had enough of delays, so Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in Saturday evening, just hours after his confirmation in the Senate.

He’ll be at work Tuesday, reportedly.

It was a private ceremony so we can’t show any video, but here is video of some protesters banging on the doors to absolutely no avail that’s kind of amusing.

