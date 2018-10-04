You might recall that last weekend, the American Civil Liberties Union took the rare step of issuing a statement on a Supreme Court nominee, something the organization had done only three other times in its 98-year history. In short, the ACLU declared that Brett Kavanaugh should not be confirmed because of the “credible accusations of sexual assault” leveled against him.

Note that wording: “credible accusations” — not proven accusations or even corroborated accusations. Just the fact that they were “credible” was enough to disqualify Kavanaugh. Kind of hypocritical for an organization that should be defending due process.

The ACLU’s at it again Thursday, and they’ve shown their hand: it’s not about accusations of sexual assault, it’s about Donald Trump being president.

Never forget: Donald Trump won the election in 2016, and the president gets to nominate Supreme Court justices.

And WE VOTED FOR HIM… Your point? — Kyle Sclafani (@KyleSclafani) October 4, 2018

Yes…OUR America. The people who ELECTED Donald Trump. When are you going to change your name to the DLAU: The Democrat Legal Advocacy Union? #ConfirmKavanaugh #MAGA — Derek (@FinanceBuzz) October 4, 2018

You’re right this is our America and you aren’t for it. Choosing to ignore #dueprocess and our constitutional right of innocent until proven guilty shows your true intentions. — Mike F (@gupdiver) October 4, 2018

ACLU no longer believed in individual liberty or innocent until proven guilty. Fascists now control the organization. — MAB777 (@bm711711) October 4, 2018

Support Due process. Not this. — Robert (@RobACrawfish) October 4, 2018

Your America with no due process, no presumption of innocence.. you can keep it. — Acy Slater (@ACK2069) October 4, 2018

An America that does not believe in Due Process for all of its citizens is not America – it’s very sad to see how far this organization has fallen — RobertTLongway (@RobertTLongway) October 4, 2018

Rule. Of. Law. Unsubstantiated accusations are just that. Why do you seek a world where accusations are not tested? Only a fool can't see that they will bounce back into your own face. Blinded like an idiot by your own political persuasion. — one small step for society 🇬🇧 (@RobRob96876386) October 4, 2018

My America believes witnesses like Keyland Keyser. Not completely refuted claims backed up by desperate political organizations like the ACLU. — Safer Investing (@Safer_Investing) October 4, 2018

Mob rule is the downfall of civilized society — Roberto Osuna (@battedball) October 4, 2018

You encourage the tyranny of the majority, of democracy by mob rule. You have become a sham, a joke, and a scourge on the republic. Shame on you and your plunge to the very bottom of the barrel. — Ellul Olajuwon (@OlajuwonGirl) October 4, 2018

It really is sad to see the ACLU completely disregard due process just because Kavanaugh was nominated by President Trump and not President Clinton.

Related: