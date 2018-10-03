Sad news tonight out of Florence, South Carolina: one police officer has died after five were shot responding to a shots fired call.

WRGB reports:

Three Florence County deputies and two Florence city officers were shot in an incident in the Vintage Place subdivision off Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

FCSO has just confirmed that one city officer has died. Two other officers were described as “touch and go.”

Police have a suspect in custody.

Here’s Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv:

And here’s Moms Demand founder Shannon Watts expressing her grief and offering her prayers to the officer’s family about a half-hour after his passing was announced:

That was beautiful.

We at Twitchy send our thoughts and prayers and wish those wounded a speedy recovery.

* * *

Update:

 

