Sad news tonight out of Florence, South Carolina: one police officer has died after five were shot responding to a shots fired call.

BREAKING: A Florence City Police officer has died following an active shooting situation in the Vintage Place community of Florence. — Summer Dashe (@SummerDashe) October 3, 2018

Breaking news: 5 police officers and deputies have been shot in Florence County. The shooting happened off Hoffmeyer Road. https://t.co/1FybOrBnMn — Andrea Mock (@AndreaMockSC) October 3, 2018

One police officer is dead and four others are injured after a shooting in Florence County, SC. I’m heading there now. We’ll be live at 11pm on @Live5News with the latest. https://t.co/khAeg8NCuj — Brad Streicher (@bradrstreicher) October 3, 2018

WRGB reports:

Three Florence County deputies and two Florence city officers were shot in an incident in the Vintage Place subdivision off Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO has just confirmed that one city officer has died. Two other officers were described as “touch and go.”

Police have a suspect in custody.

Here’s Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv:

I’m in tears right now… my prayers are with th victim’s family https://t.co/NhNJLYhX5B — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) October 3, 2018

And here’s Moms Demand founder Shannon Watts expressing her grief and offering her prayers to the officer’s family about a half-hour after his passing was announced:

In states where background checks are required on every gun sale – including unlicensed sales – civilian shootings of police are cut almost in half: https://t.co/hXD2rRExil Florence https://t.co/WWXNu9zDRc — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 3, 2018

That was beautiful.

We at Twitchy send our thoughts and prayers and wish those wounded a speedy recovery.

* * *

Update:

This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real. (1/2) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 3, 2018

Peggy and I ask that you pray for them, pray for their recovery, pray for their families, and pray for all of Florence. (2/2) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 3, 2018