First, we all know that there’s no way Sen. Chuck Schumer is going to vote to confirm SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh; he’s made that more than clear. However, now that the Democrats have gotten their way (thanks to Sen. Jeff Flake) and the FBI is running yet another background check, Schumer’s suggesting another delay: he apparently needs a full day to reflect on the FBI’s report before casting that “no” vote.

Schumer tells McConnell he wants a FBI briefing on Kavanaugh rpt 24 hrs before Senate votes on cloture to end debate on the nomination. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 2, 2018

No — Epa Minondas (@WTEpaminondas) October 2, 2018

Nope. — Gina Sigillito (@ginaraquel) October 2, 2018

No way!! Enough is enough!!! — Charmin (@chance1_charmin) October 2, 2018

Not gonna happen — judi wall (@ladiharli) October 2, 2018

How about no and you'll like it Chuck — Sic Semper Tyrannis (@MovementCon) October 2, 2018

Not how this works — Just Mike (@MikeInStAug) October 2, 2018

Of course he does. Why not eke-out another 24-hour delay? — Kevin Farrell (@KevinFarrell) October 2, 2018

Give Them nothing! Not an inch. — Luanne Carey (@LuanneCarey) October 2, 2018

Why? He’s going to vote NO anyway — cconway (@chrisdeanconway) October 2, 2018

You vowed not to vote for Judge Kavanaugh. Gonna change your mind? Don’t think so. 🇺🇸 — Sonlight (@JOEROWE409) October 2, 2018

Why would Schumer need such a briefing? It's not like it's going to change his mind about voting against Kavanaugh. — RealitysBish (@RealitysBish) October 2, 2018

He’s not voting for a Kavanaugh, so his opinion is irrelevant. — Linda (@haucebauce) October 2, 2018

Recordings could come out proving Kavanaugh’s innocence and you still wouldn’t vote for him. You’ve said this much. Understand, we’re now talking about throwing ice. This is nuts and seems some will NEVER learn. — J (@lizardkingzz) October 2, 2018

That’s so cute that he thinks he runs the show — Emily Tardif (@mle_anne_) October 2, 2018

I'm sure Schumer wants a lot of things. https://t.co/SuQ83BcmXD — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 2, 2018

Tell him to win an election, then he gets to make the rules. — Willard Ferrell (@FerrellWillard) October 2, 2018

And people in hell want ice water. 🙄 — Dana Sparkman (@dana4bama) October 2, 2018

Tell Chuck the taxpayers would appreciate an investigation into who leaked the Ford memo? Or would that not be convenient? — Andrews Dad (@Andrew_Dad) October 2, 2018

Sorry @SenSchumer getting the report before cloture vote not required under rules. Kind of like voting on Obamacare without reading it. You can find out what’s in it after you pass it! @senatemajldr #FileforClotureNOW — Lynne Shine (@Lynne_Shine) October 2, 2018

You know what McConnell should tell Schumer? If I said it, my tweet would get deleted. — Regina Phalange (@ReginaP87963387) October 2, 2018

Here’s a great idea:

Vote first and then give him the report 6 weeks later. We can call it "Feinstein Disclosure". — 604Terry (@604Raincouver) October 2, 2018

I’m sure McConnell would have enjoyed a notice when this whole thing started 7 weeks ago, so law of reciprocity applies. — llc1219 (@elsy1958) October 2, 2018

