First, we all know that there’s no way Sen. Chuck Schumer is going to vote to confirm SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh; he’s made that more than clear. However, now that the Democrats have gotten their way (thanks to Sen. Jeff Flake) and the FBI is running yet another background check, Schumer’s suggesting another delay: he apparently needs a full day to reflect on the FBI’s report before casting that “no” vote.

Trending

Here’s a great idea:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 24 hoursBrett KavanaughChuck SchumerclotureFBISenatevote